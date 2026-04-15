Cason Wallace's Defense Could Be A Postseason X-Factor

Oklahoma City will need one of its greatest defensive weapons to continue his regin.

Oklahoma City is gearing up for the postseason, which will begin Sunday afternoon. The Thunder are sitting at the top of the West as they are the one seed. This wasn’t by accident, as OKC dominated the league this season.

The main reason for this domination was the defense. The Oklahoma City defense only allowed opponents to score 107.9 points per game this season, the second-best in the league. The Thunder defense also forces the second-most turnovers per game with 15.9. These factors and others gave OKC the second-best defensive rating this season, with a 106.5 rating.

These statistics were a team effort, but certain Thunder players have helped lead this charge. One in particular is Thunder guard Cason Wallace. Wallace was a matchup nightmare for any guard who had matched up with him this season.

The aggressive play of Wallace has landed him at the top of multiple defensive statistics. The Oklahoma City guard finished the regular season third in steals per game, averaging 1.9 a game, only 0.1 steals behind the league leader.

Wallace also ranked fifth in the league in player defensive rating, posting a 103.8 this season. The scrappy guard has been a game-changer on occasions, having games with up to five steals himself.

In his third season in the league, Wallace has been given a large role in the Thunder’s game plan, playing 26.6 minutes per game on average. OKC will be looking to have this translate to the playoffs as well, as Wallace has already seen a big postseason role in the previous year.l

Even though Wallace only started in three games for the Oklahoma City during last year’s postseason, he was still a key contributor, playing 22.4 minutes a game. Wallace did his job for OKC in last year’s championship run, averaging 1.4 steals per game.

Now with an elevated role this past season, the Thunder will be looking for elevated play coming from Wallace in the postseason. He has definitely shown he is capable of it, and if he can play his part, it will make OKC’s opponents' jobs infinitely harder.

The Oklahoma City defense is a unit that no team ever wants to come across, and with Wallace as one of the leading men, getting past this defense in the playoffs will potentially be every team’s toughest task.