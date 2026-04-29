2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add to Big-Man Rotation

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to an impressive start in the postseason once again.

After finishing the first round with another four-game sweep, OKC's third in three years, Mark Daigneault's team is moving onto the second round of the playoffs. There, the Thunder will meet either the Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Lakers, who meet for Game 5 on April 29.

Despite Oklahoma City's success, the team is in a unique position, holding two first-round picks in the top 20 picks of the 2026 NBA Draft while also boasting the best record in the league.

In a recent mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, the Thunder added a pair of players who should help bolster the roster Sam Presti and company have assembled.

At No. 12 overall, Woo paired Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg with OKC.

Lendeborg finished his college career with an impressive season at Michigan, averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, helping the Wolverines win an NCAA championship.

The former UAB transfer earned Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors for his efforts. Lendeborg, who will be 24-years-old before his rookie season starts, began his career at Arizona Western College and spent six seasons in college.

The Wolverines' star tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, measuring at 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Lendeborg's length and versatility seem to make him an ideal fit in the Thunder's system, adding depth to the team's frontcourt.

At No. 17 overall, Woo slotted Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr. to Oklahoma City.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Cenac averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range as a freshman at Houston. Coming out of high school, Cenac was rated the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 center in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

While Cenac didn't have a standout statistical season, the Cougars' big man showed potential as a defender and rebounder with good athleticism during Houston's run to the Sweet 16. While he still has more room to grow, the former five-star prospect has a valuable skill set.

In Oklahoma City, Cenac would have the opportunity to develop his game while Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and potentially Isaiah Hartenstein and Thomas Sorber soak up most of the team's minutes next season.