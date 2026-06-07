2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Bolster Frontcourt in First Round

Since the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 season came to an end, there have been plenty of suggestions on how the team can alter its roster heading into the next campaign.

Some have suggested trading Chet Holmgren, which seems unlikely, while others have highlighted potential deals involving Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins or Lu Dort. The Thunder will also have to make decisions on Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein's next contracts over the summer.

Additionally, the Thunder own a pair of top-20 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, which will also factor into the team's roster contruction for the 2026-27 season.

In a recent projection from Locked on NBA Draft with No Ceilings, the outlet paired two big men with OKC in the first round.

At No. 12, No Ceilings slotted Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. to the Thunder.

As a sophomore, Johnson helped the Wolverines win a national title, averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on less than one attempt per game.

The former Illinois transfer earned Big Ten All-Defense and All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts. At the NBA Combine, Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes, recording a 7-foot-3-and-a-half wingspan and weighing 250 pounds.

With good size, strength and mobility, Johnson has the potential to be a good defender at the next level, especially in the frontcourt. The Michigan standout will likely be a power forward or undersized center in the NBA.

At No. 17 overall, No Ceilings matched one of the tallest players in the 2026 draft class with OKC, Italian big man Luigi Suigo.

Suigo measured 7-foot-2-and-three-quarters at the combine, notching a 7-foot-5-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 289 pounds. Suigo's size and stature would make him a unique prescence in the Thunder's frontcourt to pair with Holmgren, Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber.

Suigo averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range in 18 minutes per game across 16 contests with Mega Superbet in the Adriatic Basketball Association this season.

Suigo may still elect to withdraw from the 2026 class, as international prospects have until June 13 to make their final decision. The 19-year-old has reportedly garnered interest from NCAA programs, and could earn significant NIL money in college and attempt to boost his draft stock even further.

If Suigo has a chance to be selected in the top 20, though, it seems likely he will stay in the 2026 draft.