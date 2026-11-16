2027 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Freshman Trio

The 2027 NBA Draft is still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at who could be in play for Oklahoma City.

Here's a look at who No Ceilings paired with the Thunder in the outlet's second projection of the 2027 class.

No. 2: Bruce Branch III, BYU

Through his first four college basketball games, Branch is averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-8, the former five-star recruit would add size and athleticism to the Thunder's wing rotation, where the team doesn't currently have much depth. Branch was rated the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Branch's versatility and ability to make an impact on defense seemingly make him a solid fit with Oklahoma City.

No. 13: Brandon McCoy Jr., Michigan

Prior to the 2026-27 season, McCoy suffered a knee injury that will force him to miss the entire campaign.

Still, the five-star recruit showed enough prior to his freshman season that he could still challenge for a spot in the first round of the 2027 draft, especially in a group that is expected to be less coveted than recent classes.

If there is a team willing to take a risk on an injured prospect, it would likely be Oklahoma City. Sam Presti and company haven't shown an aversion to drafting players who are injured, with players like Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic both dealing with ailments in their pre-draft seasons.

Despite a foot injury for Sorber and an ACL tear for Topic, the Thunder drafted both players in the top 15. McCoy's case is different, though, as the Wolverines' freshman wasn't able to put any of his talents on film during the regular season.

Coming out of high school, McCoy was rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

No. 27: Arafan Diane, Houston

The Cougars' freshman big man is averaging seven points, three rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 64.3% from the field in his first three college basketball games.

While his stats aren't eye-popping, Diane's size is intriguing and could give the Thunder another depth piece in the frontcourt with more development.

Listed at 7-feet tall and 280 pounds, Diane would join a deep group of big men that could see a few changes in the coming years.