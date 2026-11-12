2027 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Pair of Freshman in Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own a trio of first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft.

While it seems unlikely that OKC adds three first-round rookies to its roster, the team's recent injuries could cause the Thunder's front office to look for more depth in the draft.

Here's a look at who Oklahoma City added in a recent projection of the upcoming class.

No. 7: Colben Landrew, UConn

Through his first three college basketball games, Landrew is averaging 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 42.9% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

Coming out of high school, Landrew was rated the No. 26 overall player and No. 7 small forward in the 2026 recuriting class by 247Sports. The athletic wing player begin playing basketball as a primary sport later than many other prospects after starring on the gridiron in the Peach State.

Landrew's skill despite being less experienced than others gives the Huskies' standout high upside as he continues to gain more reps. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, the freshman has the size and strength to make an impact at the next level early in his career.

No. 14: Anthony Thompson, Ohio State

Thompson has struggled to start his college career, averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 22.2% from the field and 18.2% beyond the arc in his first three college games.

Despite his inefficient shooting splits to start the year, Thompson has plenty of talent and will likely improve as his freshman season continues. Hailing from Western Reserve Academy, Thompson was rated the No. 7 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Thompson has ideal size on the wing and could be a versatile role player at the next level.

No. 28: Amari Allen, Alabama

Three games into his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, Allen is averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range.

As a freshman, the former four-star recruit averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a steal per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc. Allen tested the 2026 NBA Draft, but opted for a return to Alabama.

At the NBA Combine, the do-it-all wing player measured 6-foot-5-and-a-quarter without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-8 wingspan.