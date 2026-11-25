The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the final game of the team's NBA Cup Pool Play Schedule. The OKC Thunder can advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage for the third straight year with a win over the Timberwolves tonight in the Paycom Center and an L.A. Clippers loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City is 4-6 in its last ten games, on a two-game skid to bring the overall record of the once 4-0 squad to 10-8.

The Thunder are in the midst of an injury-riddled stretch. Oklahoma City is reeling from missing All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, Rising star rookie Aday Mara, key reserve big man Jaylin Williams, rookie big man Thomas Sorber, and young guard Nikola Topic for this tilt with Minnesota. The Bricktown Ballers have the benefit of getting defensive ace Alex Caruso back in the fold after he missed the last three ball games due to hip soreness.

Despite missing Anthony Edwards since the fourth game of the season, the Timberwolves are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA as the team is 13-5, led by their offseason splash in LaMelo Ball. Jaylen Clark and Donte DiVincenzo are the only other Timberwolves missing in action on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Jan 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to teammates in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Critical Storylines to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

1) Minnesota Timberwolves Defense Have Formula To Stop OKC Thunder

The Timberwolves have the league's best defense in the paint, at the rim and in the mid-range, on top of creating a ton of turnovers on that end of the floor without fouling. Those are all things the Thunder have typically done well on the defensive end but haven't been able to this year fully due to injuries. Oklahoma City's offense though will be in a massive struggle session in this game with the majority of the team's offensive threats making their money in the mid-range and at the cup. With Minnesota's ability to take that away, it could be a low scoring game for the Bricktown Ballers.

2) Rudy Gobert Offensive output

Gobert is only averaging seven points per game this season, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are down to just one healthy big man. With how lethal Ball is at operating the pick-and-roll, this is expected to be a rare big night scoring the ball for Gobert, scoring down low with dump-off passes especially in the non-Hartenstein lineups. The Thunder may have to alter their rotations to match Gobert minutes with Hartenstein minutes.

3) OKC Thunder 3 point shooting must be strong

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to have a strong showing from the 3 point line to be able to even the playing field as the undermanned and out talented team in this contest. That puts a lot on rookie Bennett Stirtz, sharpshooter Jared McCain and even the off-ball looks that rising star guard Ajay Mitchell and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocking down the catch and shoot triples they get served up.