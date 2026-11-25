The Thunder have the opportunity to show they can win a big game any given night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not had the start to the season as they would have liked, as the squad currently has a record of 10-8. There is still plenty of talent on the OKC roster, and the Thunder have the capability to win any game on any given night. In fact, this will be put to the test on Wednesday night, as the Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Thunder’s final NBA Cup group-play match.

Minnesota has started the year stronger than OKC, with the Timberwolves sitting at 13-5 currently, but they are also in a tough situation currently. The team’s star, Anthony Edwards, is currently sidelined until late December with a knee injury, meaning it will be a battle of two injured teams to move on to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.

This is a must-win game for the Thunder if they want to move on to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup for the third year in a row. The team already has one loss in the group stage to the Clippers, but still has the best difference in points in West Group B. Defeating the only undefeated team in the Timberwolves would all but lock up the Thunder’s spot back in the tournament, but it won’t be an easy task.

OKC will have to rely heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the team’s laundry list of injuries isn’t expected to be any better on Wednesday night. The star will be called upon to have another MVP night, but he will still need help from other Thunder players.

Isaiah Hartenstein will be needed to control the boards against the Minnesota big, Rudy Gobert. Not only that, but the big man will need to help out with some of the offensive load, as the Thunder’s other big men, Aday Mara and Chet Holmgren, are still assumed to be sidelined for Wednesday night’s bout.

OKC will also have to make sure its defense is ready to play, as Timberwolves players LaMelo Ball and Jaden McDaniels will be trying their hardest to make Minnesota’s path to the knockout stage as easy as possible.

While the Thunder haven’t done so well in the regular season, OKC just has to win games when they matter most, and Wednesday night is the perfect opportunity for the team to show that they can indeed still do that.