The Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, looking to grab a final NBA Cup win as its sits 2-1 through three games.

Oklahoma City is amid a skid, losing six of its last eight with injuries decimating a majority of the roster. Even two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed time after a nasty spill versus New Orleans, though he's made his return to the lineup.

With a win over the the Timberwolves, the Thunder would likely punch their ticket to the NBA Cup quarterfinals in early December. They could still do so with a close loss, though the percentage drops drastically.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Wolves ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Aday Mara — Out: Right shin contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Left hip strain

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Out: Low back spasms

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Joan Beringer — Available: Right face mask

Jaylen Clark — Out: Right hamstring strain

Donte DiVincenzo — Out: Right achilles tendon repair

Anthony Edwards — Out: Right knee arthroscopy

Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League

The Thunder continue to deal with major injuries on the season, listing seven players in total, three of which were starters on opening night. OKC lost all of Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren against the Clippers just three games into the season, with only Holmgren slated to make his return this season.

Oklahoma City does at least get good news in the return of Alex Caruso, who was listed for the last week or so with a hip injury. Caruso, a longtime impactor for OKC, has played in just 12 games this season, but is one of the team’s four former All-Defense members and will certainly be relied on against Minnesota.

Also out for the Thunder are Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber, Jaylin Williams and Aday Mara, who will miss his third-straight game due to a shin contusion suffered pre-game versus the Heat.

The Wolves are dealing with injuries of their own, including to superstar Anthony Edwards, who is missing significant time due to a right knee arthroscopy. The team has been able to tread water in his absence, but will certainly want him back sooner than later.

The Thunder and Timberwolves will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.