3 Critical Storylines to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Life waits for no one. That is especially true in the NBA. Less than 24 hours removed from the grusome leg injury to All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams in the Thunder's 108-101 win over the L.A. Clippers, that also saw defensive ace Cason Wallace and bench big man Jaylin Williams leave the game early due to injuries, Oklahoma City is back in action against the Phoenix Suns on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The team's first back-to-back of the season.

Given the nature of this back-to-back it is unclear who all will and won't suit up. Alongside the Santa Clara product, rookie Thomas Sorber and second year man Nikola Topic are out due to injuries assuredly. The question is, who joins them? The team hasn't revealed how they plan to handle back-to-back sets for any of its regulars namely Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein and on down the line but will submit an injury report around noon today. It is obvious the Thunder will be short handed for this rematch of last year's first round of the Western Conference playoff series.

The Suns are without Drew Timme and Mark Williams while Oso Ighodaro is labeled as questionable for this matchup against the Bricktown Ballers.

Here are three things to watch for as the 3-0 Thunder attempt to bounce back from an emotional night inside the Paycom Center.

3 Critical Storyliens for OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

1) How do the Thunder start this game?

No, not just the literal starting lineup that Mark Daigneault throws out there with the availability report in question but the first five minutes of this game may tell the story. Does Oklahoma City come out understandably sluggish and dejected following the devestating injury to Williams? Do the Thunder rally and play with their head on fire in an almost galvanized way? Either outcome is more than explainable and acceptable. As Daigneault put it postgame on Sunday, the team has to let themselves feel whatever it is they are feeling right now. There is no wrong answer and this is truly one of 82 games. If the Thunder just "don't have it" tonight that isn't an indictment on them in the short nor long term. If they come out with a tone setting run that ignites the Paycom Center, no one would bat an eye for this battle tested team.

2) The secondary creators in this contest

it is unclear if superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play in tonight's game but no matter if he suits up or not the spotlight from a basketball perspective will be on those labeled secondary creators in Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell. It is clear that they will be filling the void left behind by Williams and needing to step into larger roles. How they handle that task will define where Oklahoma City's season goes from here.

3) OKC Thunder's front court

What does it look like tonight? If Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein both play plus Aday Mara available off the bench, the team should be able to dominate the glass against this undersized Suns team that has no chance to put a dent in the boards. That can make up for the offensive loss of Williams, leaning on second chance points to come up big for the Thunder while helping end defensive possessions something the Santa Clara product is so good at.

Time will tell if Oklahoma City will march on to 4-0 but it will be an emotional and interesting game in the Paycom Center before a much needed Tuesday off day and a road trip on deck which begins in Dallas on Wednesday against the Mavericks.