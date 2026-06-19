3 Realistic Trade-Up Scenarios for the OKC Thunder in the NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just days away, and the Thunder are gearing up with multiple picks to make a splash.

OKC is historically a highly active team on draft-night, assessing all the options for moving up, down or out. There are sure to be deals made, and Oklahoma City could very well be involved. They also have several needs, despite being a contender.

Here are three realistic trade-up scenarios for the Thunder:

Trading with a familiar team

The Thunder and Clippers have done several deals in the last handful of years, the most notorious being the deal that swapped Paul George and now-two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as sent a host of picks to OKC.

Clippers fans themselves may feel burned by trading with OKC in general, but it could also be the best way for the team to get back its future assets.

LA currently stands at No. 5, and is choosing between a handful of prospects after the drop-off past No. 4. If they’re not in love with their options, they could trade with the Thunder to grab multiple picks and prospects.

All of No. 12, No. 17 and the remaining Clippers picks and swaps in OKC’s arsenal would likely need to be added.

Making a deal with the Kings

The Kings sit in an interesting position at No. 7, needing to add talent to their team in general. There have been reports that they could be eying multiple first-round prospects, and both of OKC’s picks are in a solid range for them to do so.

Additionally, moving up five spots would be good value for OKC in giving up two firsts in a deep class.

At No. 7, the Thunder would have a myriad of options, including a player like Keaton Wagler, grabbing Aday Mara before the Hawks do, or even players like Brayden Burries and Yaxel Lendeborg before they potentially go off the board.

Moving up a few spots

If the Thunder want to move up just a few spots, opposed to a move into the top-five or top-seven, they could run back a trade they’ve made before with the Dallas Mavericks.

At the 2023 NBA Draft, OKC moved up from No. 12 to No. 10 by sending future assets, jumping two spots to nab All-Defense guard Cason Wallace, and letting Dallas pick up value for getting Dereck Lively II.

The two teams sit in similar positions now, with OKC again picking at No. 12, and the Mavericks sitting at No. 9. Now armed with Cooper Flagg, the team might rather have two prospects, or pick up future assets to continue building with.