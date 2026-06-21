3 Sleeper Picks the OKC Thunder Could Steal in the NBA Draft

The Thunder are one of the best drafting teams in the NBA, having largely amassed their core through success in the lottery, late-first round and beyond.

Now, Oklahoma City is armed with two first-round picks in a reportedly deep 2026 draft class, and they could be set to again wow with decision-making.

Below are three sleeper selections the Thunder could take at No. 12 or 17:

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Texas’ Dailyn Swain emerged as one of the best players in the SEC this season, formerly having served as a role player for Xavier and stepping into the scoring spotlight for the Longhorns.

Being a junior, Swain doesn’t have quite as much shine as some of the true freshman, but has a sneakily star-level skillset with his handling ability.

Swain stands at just shy of 6-foot-8, and has the ability to create with the ball in-hand. He can run the pick-and-roll, create in isolation, rebound, pass and defend. He needs only to raise his 3-point volume and percentage to be a viable player across the board.

Swain feels like exactly the gamble the Thunder would and should take with either first-round pick.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie was one of the more prolific scorers not just for freshman, but for players period. He scored 23.2 points per game for the Cardinal, doing so on fine 47-35-83 efficiency.

Despite that, he ranks behind several of his fellow freshman per consensus mocks and boards. Okorie is elite at pressuring the rim, getting to his spots with smooth athleticism. He can accelerate quickly, change directions and has elite body control aroud the rim. The finishing numbers need to improve, but his pure paint-touching volume was incredibly impressive.

If the Thunder decide they need yet another guard capable of filling it up, Okorie could be an option with either pick.

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Santa Clara’s Allen Graves is the definition of a sleeper, having come off the bench for Santa Clara in the WCC. He also has a very non-traditional game, having averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Graves is a big that thrives with decision-making more than athleticism, able to process the game quickly and thrive. He wouldn’t offer traditional rim-protection or interior scoring, but can grab rebounds, steals, blocks and more.

Even more, Graves can space the floor, making for an interesting frontcourt option in OKC’s quick-thinking system.