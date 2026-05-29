3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder Lopsided Game 6 Loss vs. Spurs

They say the hardest games to win in the NBA are to close out a series, especially on the road. The Oklahoma City Thunder had its shot in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals to punch its ticket back to the NBA Finals for the second straight year. That old adage remained true for a team that is now 0-4 under head coach Mark Daigneault in Game 6s. The Thunder were beaten down by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, 118-91.

The Thunder started slow, on the wrong side of a 9-2 run, and never recovered in this wire-to-wire loss at the hands of the Spurs. The 3 point shooting crushed the Thunder as San Antonio made five more triples than Oklahoma City and used a 20-0 run to blow past Oklahoma City. Here are three takeaways from this contest.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder Blowout Loss in Game 6

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to be better, but can he?

It is a superstar-driven league. That is the bottom line. 15 points, one rebound, four assists, two turnovers and a dreadful 33% shooting from the floor while shooting 0-for-5 from beyond the arc is just simply not good enough from the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar in a close-out game, on the road, in the Western Conference Finals. This has largely been a pedestrian series for Gilgeous-Alexander, who, aside from a great Game 2, two good quarters in Game 5 and his role players knocking in shots off his scoring gravity, has not been enough for this team.

This isn't breaking any news to Gilgeous-Alexander and company. Everyone with eyes understands he has to play better; in a few moments, he will waltz to the post-game podium and likely share that sentiment. Though as Game 7 looms for Oklahoma City, the question becomes, can he?

No, do not doubt Gilgeous-Alexander's individual talent. He is the reigning two-time NBA MVP for a reason. He isn't yet 12 months removed from sweeping the NBA MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards in the 2025 playoff run. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is rightfully in the best in the world conversations.

However, styles make fights. Matchups are the name of the game in the postseason. Oklahoma City is no stranger to that. A year ago, they enjoyed the most success at shutting down Nikola Jokic than any team had to date against the Nuggets superstar. That didn't magically make Jokic a bad player, overrated, or a failure.

This San Antonio Spurs matchup is a tough one for Gilgeous-Alexander. He might not be able to give you more than he already has. Sure, it has to be better than this showing in Game 6, but how much can he realistically achieve against this elite San Antonio unit?

Yes, the Spurs are playing extremely physical with Gilgeous-Alexander, and you can point to a few non-calls that the MVP should've earned even in this game. But largely, San Antonio is getting into Gilgeous-Alexander's body without fouling with the elite point of attack defense of Steph Castle on display, which allows the Spurs to better time double teams against the Thunder superstar than any other team. Plus, awaiting Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim is the best rim-protector the NBA has ever seen in the modern era. Not a great combination for a scorer that lives on efficency in the mid-range and at the rim.

It has led to great chances to find open shots for his teammates, which they have cashed in to even put Oklahoma City in this position to have a Game 7 at home after this Game 6 dud.

While this scribe will dare you to doubt Gilgeous-Alexander at your own peril, if the superstar can give more in Game 7 against these challenges will largely decide if the Thunder can defend its title or not.

2) Role Players Play Better at Home

In some ways, this game was decided by 3-point shot variants. As the old saying goes, role players play better at home. The turn of phrase suggests that they play worse on the road. In the first half, the San Antonio Spurs torched the nets for 11 made 3s on 44% shooting from downtown. Oklahoma City could only muster six made triples on 33% shooting. A gap that only grew in the second half.

Alex Caruso, who has been stellar all series aside from the Thunder's blowout loss in Game 4, where he was held scoreless, did log points in tonight's lopsided loss for Oklahoma City, but shot just 1-for-3 from distance en route to seven points.

3) Cason Wallace Continues to be Stellar

This has been the best playoff run of Cason Wallace's young career. The third time is the charm, as they say. He was one of the lone impactful players on the court tonight going for 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists while shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point land in the first half to even give Oklahoma City a chance in the second half.

Win or lose Game 7, Wallace's development and playoff impact continues to be a silver lining story even in a horrid Game 6.