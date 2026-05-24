OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Spurs in Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to win their third straight game against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday night. The Thunder are having to do so short-handed.

Oklahoma City has already made it further than the past six defending champions, with the chance to be the first team to go back-to-back as title winners still on the table, with a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals that pits a pair of 60-plus win teams against each other. Going up 3-1 in the series with a win tonight would put the Thunder in the driver's seat with two home games to play, needing to capture just one win at that point in the next three games.

The Thunder's Game 3 win over the Spurs put all the pressure on San Antonio. The Bricktown Ballers not only won back-to-back games against their biggest threat to make up for their Game 1 misstep but have stolen back home-court advantage. San Antonio has to burn the boats to avoid going down a nearly impossible hole to get out of. This is the same pressure the Thunder felt heading into Game 2. The difference? Oklahoma City has played with those stakes on the table before. These young Spurs are being pushed for the first time. Will San Antonio be able to respond properly, or do they need some growing pains to learn the lesson of how to handle games like this?

Often in this spot, you see young teams play tighter, hesitate, and even make silly mistakes. All of those things would be costly against the Thunder even while being short-handed.

Just 30 minutes before tip-off, both sides revealed its starting lineup.

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups For Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

Steph Castle, G

De'Aaron Fox, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champagnie, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

This is a high-stakes game. The pressure is on San Antonio to get it done to even the series at two games all and get set for a pivotal Game 5 in the Paycom Center on Tuesday night. The alternative would see the defending champions taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set, having three games to win just one to advance to the NBA Finals for the second straight season.

A win tonight would perhaps be the Thunder's most impressive postseason victory with this young core. Seeing the Bricktown Ballers topple the San Antonio Spurs for a third straight time, second straight time on the road and doing so while being short-handed.