3 Things to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are attempting to close out this series with a 3-2 lead over San Antonio following their pivotal Game 5 win. Oklahoma City is one game away from returning to the NBA Finals, and its goal of being the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as NBA Champions is still on the table after already making it further than the past six NBA title winners.

Oklahoma City earned this latest win in impressive fashion, not only in an affair that saw both sides empty the benches in the final minutes of the fourth frame, but also getting a 127-114 victory despite not having Jalen Williams or Ajay Mitchell available in this contest.

The Thunder know how hard close-out games are. Not only has this team won a championship, but it did so the hard way a year ago, needing a Game 7 to finish off the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers en route to their ring.

San Antonio will be ready to throw a counter punch, despite the Thunder having already beaten the Spurs twice in a row in this series, which is hard to count on happening again in this matchup of a pair of 60-win squads, while not impossible.

The Oklahoma City Thunder know it will be without second-year rising star Ajay Mitchell, who left Game 3 early with a right soleus strain, and tab All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams as questionable for the fourth straight game with a hamstring issue, as he left Game 2 after the opening frame and hasn't touched the hardwood since.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are fully healthy, though this young team has its back against the wall for the second time this season. The last time, in Game 4, when they were in danger of going down 3-1, the Spurs had an impressive answer, getting out to a fast 19-8 start before blowing Oklahoma City out of the water thanks to a strong close to the first half and a red-hot start to the third quarter.

The next win is the toughest for Oklahoma City, they have two shots to get this close out victory to advance to take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals starting next week.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know in OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of Western Conference Finals

1) Victor Wembanyama Bounce Back Game

For the second time in this series, Wembaynama was held in check by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who also limited Nikola Jokic in last year's second round of the Western Conference Finals, for as much as you can limit these superstar big men.

In Game 2, the Thunder limited Wembanyama to just 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. It was a far cry from his epic 41-point 24-rebound Game 1 showing. In Game 3, Wembanyama grew his scoring numbers by five but created on the glass with just four boards and three assists. In the Spurs Game 4 blowout it was back to a 33-point, five-assist, eight-rebound stat line in 31 minutes.

Game 5's dreadful 20 points on 15 shot attempt night left Wembanyama hitting the exit before talking to the media. Surely he will be better in Game 6 in a win-or-go-home game for San Antonio, but can Oklahoma City make that bounce-back closer to Game 3 than his Game 4 impact?

2) Can Alex Caruso Build his Western Conference Finals MVP case? (And fellow role players step up)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have built this 3-2 series lead largely on the back of Caruso, even its Game 1 loss was only competitive enough to reach double overtime due to the veteran's 31-point outing to tip off the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals tilt.

Even accounting for a scoreless Game 4 where no one played well for Oklahoma City in the Thunder's blowout loss, Caruso is still averaging 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and 2.6 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting a jaw-dropping 56 percent from the floor and 58 percent from 3-point land. For the Thunder to win this close-out Game 6 on the road, it would take another strong, sharpshooting effort from the defensive ace, which would more than justify Western Conference MVP honors.

Though it hasn't just been Caruso who has stepped up. Jared McCain has poured in 20 points twice, in two of the Thunder's three wins on the series. Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams have also seen some 3-point shooting pop throughout this postseason. Without Mitchell and perhaps the All-NBA swingman, the Thunder will need a huge night from this supporting cast to end this series and not rely on a Game 7 at home, where role players typically play better.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is due for a moment

Taking what the defense gives him has been the name of the game for Gilgeous-Alexander in this series, averaging 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 3.0 stocks (steals plus rebounds) per game while shooting just 38% from the floor, 33% from 3 point land and 96 percent at the line on 10.2 attempts nightly. While he got it going in the middle two quarters of Game 5 to help lift Oklahoma City to a pivotal win and had an incredible Game 2 showing to the tune of 30 points, four rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks while shooting 50% from the floor, while shooting 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Still, the reigning NBA MVP has a chance to have his signature moment of this series, which will be a matchup that most expect to define the next decade of the NBA. If Gilgeous-Alexander can shake loose for another big game like Game 2, or reach an even bigger height while putting the Spurs away down two of his best five teammates, it would be another feather in his cap in the best in the world debates that will surely rage on all offseason.

This is no small task given the elite defensive display from Steph Castle, especially if the officals let the gmae get physical and with the attention the Spurs have turned to the NBA MVP down his fellow ball handlers and offensive creators. Which would make such a scenario all the more impressive to get his team to their second straight NBA Finals.