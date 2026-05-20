3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down 0-1 in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. A matchup that will be the most-watched series in some time around the NBA, fans can not get enough of watching these two elite foes battle it out and become rivals in real time.

San Antonio has already done its job to steal home court advantage, going up 2-0 would feel like a death blow to the Thunder's chances at repeat as champions. This puts Game 2 as a must-win for the Oklahoma City Thunder on its home floor inside the Paycom Center.

Here are three things to watch as the Oklahoma City Thunder battle the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the third quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know Ahead of Game 2 of San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Western Conference Finals Bout

1) OKC Thunder Might Change Their Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder yanked Isaiah Hartenstein off the floor within seconds of the opening tip off. The OKC Thunder will likely not be able to get away with running double-big lineups against this Spurs team given how easy it is to play off of Hartenstein on the offensive end and how difficult it is to find a preferred matchup for him on the defensive end. The Thunder could insert Cason Wallace into the starting five as they did in the second half of Game 1.

2) Chet Holmgren Once Again Flat Against San Antonio

Holmgren has struggled mightily against the Spurs while performing at an All-NBA level against 28 other teams this season. Against San Antonio, the Thunder All-Star only averaged 10 points on 38 percent shooting. In Game 1, he once again came up short, posting eight points and as many rebounds. The Thunder big man has to perform at a higher level. Part of that is on his teammates to find him, but it is largely on Holmgren to be active off the ball, go up stronger at the rim, and be a more willing shooter over the top of smaller closeouts.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looking For a Typical Game 2 Bounce Back

The Thunder have seen the NBA's back-to-back NBA MVP Award winner come out with a lackluster Game 1 many times before in his NBA Playoff runs for the Bricktown Ballers. It is typical that Gilgeous-Alexander turns around and delivers a Game 2 performance worthy of praise. The Bricktown Ballers need their superstar to be more aggressive getting downhill, even against this aggressive Spurs defense, as he did in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.