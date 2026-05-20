Game 2 Versus Spurs is a Must-Win Situation for the OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City cannot afford to drop two games in a row.

The Thunder are preparing to walk back into Paycom Center, but hopefully, this time, leave with a much different result. OKC dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, 122-115 in a game where the Spurs just straight-up outplayed the defending champions.

Now, Oklahoma City is in a tight spot, as they face heading to San Antonio without a win under its belt if it drops Game 2 as well. This would mean the Thunder’s home-court advantage would be for nothing and would be setting them up to fail for the rest of the series.

The record of teams winning a series after going down 0-2 is 35-438. While the defending champions are sure to be on a caliber well above most of these teams, OKC does not want to tango with a deficit of this margin.

Additionally, Oklahoma City needs the confidence boost against a Spurs team that they haven’t had much success against. The Thunder are now 1-5 against San Antonio this season, and are in dire need of elevated play from some of their key players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have put up a double-double with 24 points and 12 assists, but it seemed like he was absent throughout most of the game. He shot an unfamiliar 30.4% from the field and was not his MVP self in Game 1.

Similarly, Chet Holmgren has got to be more of a presence for Oklahoma City. His eight points were a postseason low, and looked even worse as Victor Wembanyma’s 41 points and 24 rebounds were glaring at him from the other side of the court.

Hopefully, Game 1 served as a wake-up call for the Thunder and made them ready to compete on Wednesday night for Game 2. OKC had to knock off some of its rust, as it hadn’t played basketball in a week before the start of the series opener, but now the Thunder have no excuses to not come out of the gate hot.

Although Game 2 isn’t the end of the series, and there are worlds where the Thunder could make a crazy comeback if they somehow drop it as well, that is not a situation the defending champs want to put themselves in against a Spurs team that has nothing to lose.

Wednesday night is a must-win situation for Oklahoma City, and they had better come ready to play, or else the series could slip away quickly.