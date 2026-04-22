3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Suns Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder are matching up with the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. After two off days, Game 2 is finally here. There are three things you should know ahead of this contest.

3 Things to Know Ahead of Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder Game 2

1) Suns Confused on How to Attack OKC Thunder

At practice on Tuesday afternoon, Suns swingman Dillon Brooks proclaimed that if the OKC Thunder deploy superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on him as the point of attack defender, that will be Brooks' cue to get off an isolation shot attempt.

At shoot around Wednesday morning ahead of Game 2, the Suns star Devin Booker was asked about going isolation-heavy against the best defense in basketball, ""It's important. Always is important, but especially versus this team. We know how they shift for each other. We know how they help each other on the defensive end. Iso ball will not get it done."

Brooks took an alarming game-high 22 shots in Sunday's Game 1 blowout loss for the Suns. He converted at a lowly 27% clip from the floor, launching his team out of a game in their lopsided 119-84 loss.

The Oklahoma City Thunder should welcome the Suns swingman hurling shots at the rim, each possess where he is the last to touch it is a win. Phoenix needs a new offensive attack against this stifling Thunder defense, what will they draw up for Game 2?

2) Expect a Better Showing in Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder knew they had Game 1 won early on Sunday afternoon. Not only are the Bricktown Ballers the more talented team, but they had a decided rest advantage as well. The Thunder spent all of last week at the practice facilities ramping up and recovering from the 82 game marathon. The Suns, fought for their lives in the NBA Play In Tournament which didn't even end until Friday night less than 48 hours removed from the opening tip of the first round.

Now, the Suns have had two days to lick their wounds and recenter. The Thunder have to be ready for better energy, sharper defensive rotations and Phoenix's best punch.

Around the NBA, the league has seen a run of upsets. Not only did Orlando dethrone Detroit as the No. 8 seed on Sunday in Game 1, but the Philadelphia 76ers topped Boston on Tuesday just minutes before the Portland Trail Blazers stole Game 2 from San Antonio.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to be able to withstand a likely early Suns run and regroup in front of their home crowd.

3) Turnovers Will Be Name of the Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder scored a jaw-dropping 34 points off turnovers. This allowed OKC to attack an unbalanced Suns defense the majority of the night, push the pace and keep Phoenix reeling. It also helped end Phoenix possessions and keep this downtrodden offense on the starting blocks.

While it is easier said than done to limit turnovers against Oklahoma City, and the Suns will not magically roster a capable playmaker in time for tip-off of Game 2, if Phoenix doesn't limit the damage this game will once again get ugly.