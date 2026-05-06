OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup for Game 1 vs. Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The OKC Thunder hope to punch their ticket to their second straight Western Conference Finals. The Lakers hope to continue their underdog story. After most picked the No. 5-seeded Houston Rockets to upset the No. 4-seeded Lakers, the Purple and Gold prevailed to advance to Round 2 against the top-seeded defending champs.

To a larger degree than the opening round, the Los Angeles Lakers are not being given much of a chance in this series. Most fans and NBA media personalities have picked this second-round best-of-seven set to end in four or five games. It would be the biggest upset of a postseason riddled with surprises already for the Lakers to dethrone the reigning champions.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made quick work of their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs, sweeping the Phoenix Suns, with the only blip being the loss of All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams. The Santa Clara product suffered a Grade 1 left Hamstring Strain in the second half of Game 2 during the Suns series and is still tabbed as week-to-week. On top of this leaving the Bricktown Ballers without its No. 2 scoring option and top of the line defender, it also leaves a void in the starting lineup.

However, the Thunder are not the only team hobbled to start this series. The Los Angeles Lakers are without superstar guard Luka Doncic, who suffered a left hamstring strain at the end of the regular season. Not only does this shape shift the Purple and Gold's first five, but it also sees Los Angeles without its best player.

The Thunder spent Game 3 and Game 4 of the Suns series with second-year guard Ajay Mitchell in place of Williams in the starting lineup. Mitchell's shot creation and playmaking can better mirror what is missed on the offensive end of the floor without Williams. However, many wondered if Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault would pivot to Cason Wallace in the series-opening starting lineup to lean all in on their defensive strength in this matchup. Wallace served as the spot starter in the regular season 58 times.

30 minutes before the game tipped off, the NBA world got the answer as to who would be the first ten players on the court to start Game 1.

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after scoring three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Austin Reaves, G

Marcus Smart, G

LeBron James, F

Rui Hachimura, F

Deandre Ayton, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder opt to keep Mitchell in the starting lineup and Wallace's energy off the bench. The Thunder are 2-0 this postseason with Mitchell in the first five.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will do battle again in Bricktown on Thursday for Game 2 of this series. For complete coverage of this series, stay tuned to Thunder on SI.