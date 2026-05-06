Luka Doncic Gives Injury Update Amid OKC Thunder-Lakers Series

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Both sides are down a star. The Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams while the Lakers are down superstar Luka Doncic. Each are dealing with a left hamstring strain.

Williams is tabbed as week-to-week with very vague information past that. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed at practice on Wednesday that Williams still has not participated in scrimmages just yet.

On Wednesday, Doncic spoke to the media to give his own update on the rehab process to this injury.

"This is a different injury than I've ever had...the recovery's been a little bit longer. Working every day, trying to come back," Doncic dished.

The medical team in Los Angeles gave an eight week time table following the inital MRI that the Lakers superstar recieved. This has been a challenging time for the Purple and Gold superstar.

"I'm just doing everything I can, like I said, every day I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. The doctors said 8 weeks at the beginning of the 1st MRI. So I'm just going day by day and I feel better every day," Doncic explained.

A lot was made about the report of Doncic goes overseas for treatment after the injury. Doncic detailed that experience and what comes next.

"I went to Spain to do PRP. Everybody knows that Spain, they're just one of the best countries to do that...I know and trust lots of people from Spain. Why I was in Spain so long is because I needed four days in between every shot. So I did it four times. So that's why I stayed longer," Doncic detailed. "I'm just in the process, i'm working every day. I feel better every day. Like I said, in the beginning they say eight weeks. So we just go from there."

The NBA has made this an every other day series from now until the end of Game 5. The first time that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will see two straight off days will be leading into a potential Game 6.

Despite not having their best performance in the series opener, the OKC Thunder walked away with an 18 point win in the opening contest of the best of seven set. Game 2 will be held on Thursday night in Bricktown. The series will then shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

Luka Doncic's response when asked whether he'll try to ramp up his return-to-play process for when Lakers-Thunder shifts back to L.A.: "I'm just doing everything I can, like I said, every day I'm doing stuff I'm supposed to do. The doctors said 8 weeks at the beginning of the 1st… pic.twitter.com/ab2kaCQavE — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) May 6, 2026