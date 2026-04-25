3 Things to Know For OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the opening round series. Here are three things to know ahead of the Thunder's clash without Jalen Williams.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team during a play against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know Ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game 3

1) The OKC Thunder Have to Navigate Missing Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Jalen Williams in Game 3 after suffering a Grade 1 Left Hamstring strain in the second half of Game 2 of this second-round series. Williams only logged 33 games for the Bricktown Ballers during the 2025-26 regular season, forcing the Thunder to survive life without him. Still, Oklahoma City won 64 games en route to their third straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and second straight season with the best record in the league at large.

The playoffs are different, though. Williams' impact will be tough to replace on both ends. His size and versatility have helped the Thunder stifle the Suns' offense while his on-ball scoring and playmaking punch relieve pressure from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While Ajay Mitchell will need to carry a lot of the offensive product from Williams void, the Thunder have plenty of options to pick up the slack defensively most notably leaning more on veteran Alex Caruso who offers the same scale up ability as Williams.

2) Game 3 Struggles

The emotions of a Game 3, even when the under dog is coming home down 0-2, are hard to match even when you have such a talent advantage as Oklahoma City does. The Thunder nearly saw the Memphis Grizzlies pick up a game in Game 3 last season in Memphis before Oklahoma City pulled off their second straight sweep of their first round matchup.

After being down 0-2, Minnesota blew out the Thunder in Game 3 before still falling in five games. The Thunder have to be ready for not only the awkward feel out process of re-learning life without Williams but the emotional charge that the Suns will feel after two days off and back in front of a rowdy sold out crowd.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Must Be Stellar

Gilgeous-Alexander has proved it. He is a bona fide superstar and the reigning NBA MVP, while looking to pick up another MVP honor this season after winning clutch player of the year this week. There is no concern over the Thunder star being up for this challenge, but tonight will be the most pressure he sees in the opening round series with no saftey volve to draw any attention away.

His live dribble playmaking should be masssive in bending the Suns over aggressive defensive coverages and it will be up to his teammates to cash in the dimes Gilgeous-Alexander dishes while the ssuperstar will be forced to earn every tough bucket he produces.