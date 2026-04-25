Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Thunder-Suns, Mikal Bridges)

Four-game playoff slates are back!

Saturday’s NBA action features both No. 1 seeds in action, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their title defense in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, a huge Game 3 matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic kicks off the slate at 1 p.m. EST after those teams split the two meetings in Detroit earlier in the week.

Both of those games are set for Saturday afternoon, as the nightcap features a pair of Game 4s with massive implications.

The No. 3-seeded New York Knicks lost against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, putting them in a must-win situation in Game 4 on the road.

In the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic and the No. 3-seeded Denver Nuggets are down 2-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and set as small favorites in Game 4 in Minnesota. Denver was blown out without Aaron Gordon in Game 3.

Let’s dive into the bets for Saturday’s playoff action, featuring plays for Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and more.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 263-225 (-1.42 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1554-1463-27 (+31.73 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-128)

Mikal Bridges UNDER 11.5 Points (-109)

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-128)

This postseason, Edwards has really stepped up on the glass after averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game in the regular season. He picked up nine and 10 boards in the first two games of this series before finishing with five boards in just 23:40 in Game 3 due to foul trouble.

Edwards entered Game 3 averaging 15.0 rebound chances per game, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market. This improvement on the glass is in line with Edwards' last few playoff runs, and I think that makes him a little undervalued in Game 3.

In the 2024 playoffs, Edwards averaged 7.0 rebounds per game across 16 games, and he followed that up by averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in 15 games last season.

The Wolves are clearly going to play the former No. 1 overall pick as many minutes as he can handle, and that should help him keep his rebounding numbers up. Over his last three playoff runs (including 2026), Edwards has pulled down six or more boards in 24 of his 34 games.

Mikal Bridges UNDER 11.5 Points (-109)

There’s a real chance the Knicks could move away from Mikal Bridges as a major rotation piece in Game 4, as he was benched for Miles McBride down the stretch of Game 3 after failing to make a shot in 20:32 of action.

Bridges has scored 11, 10 and zero points in his three games in this series, shooting 8-for-22 from the field and 3-for-12 from beyond the arc. Bridges struggled after the All-Star break in the regular season, averaging just 11.3 points on 10.0 shots per game.

The Knicks can’t afford to play him heavy minutes if he’s going to be a zero on offense, and it’s possible Mike Brown opts for more McBride or Jordan Clarkson in Game 4.

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City has outclassed the Suns so far in this series, dominating on the defensive end.

Phoenix has an offensive rating of 99.5 (15th in the NBA through two playoff games) and an effective field goal percentage of just 47.6 percent. That simply isn’t going to cut it against this Thunder team that has shown it can win at margin on the road (+12.7 scoring margin as a road favorite in the regular season).

The Suns were 12-6 against the spread as home underdogs in the regular season, but this spread has moved too much for my liking in Game 3.

Sure, OKC is down Williams, but it has found ways to win all season with the All-Star forward sidelined. For oddsmakers to cut this line by eight points from where it was in Game 2 seems like an overreaction, even though OKC didn’t cover on Wednesday.

The Thunder have multiple 20-plus point wins over the Suns this season (regular season and playoffs), and I expect them to continue to roll in the first round.

Since the start of the 2024 playoffs, OKC has won six of 10 first-round playoff games by 10 or more points. It’s certainly capable of doing that again in Game 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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