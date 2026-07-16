Ajay Mitchell Could Solve OKC Thunder's Starting Lineup Problem

Oklahoma City’s starting lineup has been a key topic of the offseason, but it might not take long for that conversation to end next season.

Over the past few years, the Thunder’s starting five when healthy hasn’t changed much. The core four of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort have started every game they’ve played over the past three seasons together.

While the starting lineup has seen many faces due to injury, Oklahoma City’s fifth starter has almost always been constant. From Josh Giddey in 2023-24 to Isaiah Hartenstein over the past two years, there has been little change in that Thunder first five.

However, that could all be set to change next season. With the declining performance of Dort last season, many have speculated that his spot could naturally go to Cason Wallace, another defensive star who may be set to receive a big payday this offseason.

While Wallace getting the starting nod or Dort simply staying in the lineup would be no surprise, the Thunder’s most obvious option may be to start Ajay Mitchell. The secondary star alongside Gilgeous-Alexander for much of the 2026 postseason, Mitchell has clearly established himself as a potential star in the league, and giving him a starting spot could end up being an easy decision for Mark Daigneault.

Of course, there will always be some discussion in wanting Mitchell to come off the bench. Given his ability to score and lead an offense on his own for stretches, having him lead the second unit can be a real luxury for Oklahoma City. Plus, Mitchell starting would leave Oklahoma City’s three defensive guards all coming off the bench.

In the mix for Sixth Man of the Year last season, Mitchell has already become one of the top reserves in the league. Still, his contributions when Williams missed most of the playoffs were critical to the Thunder’s success in the first two rounds.

With so much debate over who should be in the Thunder’s starting five next season, it could certainly make sense for Mitchell to take that final spot as one of the team’s five best players. Considering how the team is built and the culture surrounding the team, Mitchell may still be best suited to come off the bench and give a team a spark in that area.

In any case, Mitchell will likely be one of the Thunder’s five best players next season, and he may simply make Daigneault’s decision with the starting five an easy one.