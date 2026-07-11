Could Ajay Mitchell Become OKC Thunder's Fourth All-Star Next Season?

Oklahoma City already has an All-Star trio, but there’s an outside chance it could have another All-Star next season.

Over the past few years, the Thunder have ascended into the upper echelon of the NBA. Led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have become a model organization around the league.

With Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren by his side, the Thunder have three young stars who have already accomplished so much. While it might seem like a long shot for Oklahoma City to have even more star talent, Ajay Mitchell might be able to make an All-Star Game as well.

Next season, Mitchell will be in his third year in the league after a solid rookie season and a breakout sophomore campaign. After being such a vital part of the Thunder’s success last season, his importance is already near All-Star level, and if his stats can show that next season, he might just get to make an All-Star team.

In 57 games last season, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, which helped him finish fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Perhaps even more intriguing were his stats as a starter.

In 16 regular season starts, Mitchell averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while helping the Thunder to a 15-1 record. While a starting spot is far from guaranteed for Mitchell next season, any injuries that pop up early in the year would likely give him more minutes and greater usage.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Mitchell’s potential All-Star case without mentioning his second-round series against the Lakers. As the Thunder’s clear No. 2 option with Williams sidelined, Mitchell averaged 22.5 points, three rebounds and six assists, nailing an absurd 66.7% of his shots from inside the arc.

That type of production is certainly All-Star level, but getting that kind of opportunity often enough for his numbers to look like that will be his biggest obstacle next season. However, if Williams or Gilgeous-Alexander miss any significant time early in the year, Mitchell will almost certainly get the opportunity to slot into that role again.

Mitchell’s talent level is clear, but his ability to actually make the All-Star Game will be hindered by Oklahoma City’s star talent and depth. With only two years left on an extremely team-friendly deal, Mitchell could be poised to be the next Thunder player to leave and make their first All-Star appearance elsewhere. For now, he’ll continue to be a huge part of what makes Oklahoma City successful, and maybe he’ll still be able to get into the All-Star discussion anyway.