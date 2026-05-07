The Thunder are looking to continue their winning streak at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City is preparing for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals and is hoping history repeats itself once again. The Thunder have taken care of business so far in the postseason, as they are currently 5-0 in the playoffs. This dominance has been put on display to all of the league, especially when OKC has played at home.

OKC is currently 3-0 in Paycom Center this postseason and is looking to add a fourth win on Thursday night against the Lakers. In these three games, the Thunder have won by a combined score of 66 points, truly dominating every game that has taken place in OKC.

The Lakers weren’t given the full Thunder experience in Game 1, as Oklahoma City was knocking off some rust after not playing for over a week, but OKC is looking to make Game 2 another experience that its opponent learns to fear.

L.A. has felt the intensity of Paycom Center, with the Lakers losing both games in Oklahoma City in the regular season. The Thunder’s home court is nothing to take lightly, especially when it is full.

In the three games played in OKC this postseason, Paycom Center has been at max capacity. This has set the stage for the Thunder to play in front of some of the best fans in the world and run away with the momentum given to them because of it.

Oklahoma City’s defense, especially, has come alive in front of its home crowd, as the Thunder are averaging 11.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game at home. This is thanks to Cason Wallace, who is averaging 2.7 steals per game, and Chet Holmgren, who is averaging three blocks per game. Wallace and Holmgren have helped lead this Thunder squad and its impeccable defense, allowing only 93.7 points per game to be scored against the Thunder in Paycom Center this postseason.

However, OKC’s offense at home has been electric as well, with the squad averaging over 115 points per game in the playoffs when playing in Oklahoma City. The former MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is leading this charge with 26.7 points per game at home and is looking to make a statement once again after a mediocre night on Tuesday.

The Thunder’s home court advantage has aided OKC in its playoff journey and shows no signs of slowing down. Oklahoma City will have another chance to come alive for its home crowd on Thursday night and is hoping that it can add another win to its playoff resume at home.