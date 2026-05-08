OKC Thunder Announce Game 2 Starting Lineup vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in an attempt to take a comfortable 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Thunder are attempting to protect home court before the series shifts to LaLa Land on Saturday. The OKC Thunder are 5-0 this postseason. The Thunder have never trailed by more than nine points and never given up the lead in the second half to date.

Los Angeles is hampered with injuries, seeing Superstar Luka Doncic still sidelined due to a hamstring strain that has kept him out of the entire playoff run to date, while also missing Jarred Vanderbilt after suffering a pink dislocation in Game 1 of this second-round set. The Oklahoma City Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who played a game and a half against the Phoenix Suns before suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second half of Game 2 of the first round series that has kept him in street clothes. The only injury for the Bricktown Ballers is rookie Thomas Sorber, who is sidelined for the year following a torn ACL suffered this past offseason.

The Thunder went with second-year guard Ajay Mitchell in the starting five against L.A. on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center, giving him three straight playoff starts. Mitchell's playmaking for others on top of his shot creation ability helps fill the void without Williams –– the team's typical No. 2 scoring option and secondary creator alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

This was a great move by Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold showed superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aggressive double teams and multiple bodies, on top of denying him the ball ahead of in-bounds to force Mitchell into the role of initiator plenty. The second year second round guard is their second best at handling that scenario on Oklahoma City's active roster.

The move kept the energy from Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso off the bench which injected life into the Thunder after letting up an early 7-0 run to the Lakers in Game 1. While the Bricktown Ballers hope to get off to a faster start, their margin of error remains large against this underdog Lakers crew.

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder opted for the same starting five as did the Lakers to let this series continue to play out.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Austin Reaves, G

Marcus Smart, G

LeBron James, F

Rui Hachimura, F

Deandre Ayton, C