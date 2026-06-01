Alex Caruso Looking Ahead to Next Season After OKC Thunder's WCF Loss

Oklahoma City’s season is over, but the preparation to be a contender again next season is already underway.

On Saturday night, the Thunder’s title defense came to a sudden end as the San Antonio Spurs knocked off Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. After winning 64 games and competing for a title again this season, the Thunder were simply unable to get over the hump.

Of course, it wasn’t due to a lack of effort from most of the team, with guys like Alex Caruso playing critical roles in the Thunder’s success. As one of the veteran leaders on the team, Caruso has been instrumental to Oklahoma City’s championship contention since arriving, and he understands exactly how difficult it is to win it all, and how it feels to come up short.

“Every year it's the same thing: You either win the last game, one team does, and [most of] the other 29 teams are pissed and want to come back the next season and try to chase that trophy again,” Caruso said. “So no doubt in my mind we'll regroup. We'll get back to where we need to be and be ready to go to Game 1 next year.”

One of the most impressive parts of the Thunder’s 2025-26 campaign was their ability to put their championship run behind them and focus on the task ahead. For Caruso and the Thunder to get back to this spot next season and redeem themselves, they’ll have to do the same with this run and get better in the offseason.

Obviously, there’s going to be a motivation factor after losing in the conference finals, but next season will be a completely different chapter with new stories to tell. Averaging 11 points and shooting 44.6% from three, Caruso’s postseason run was incredible and a major reason why the Thunder were so close to another Finals appearance.

While it wasn’t enough to get past the 62-win Spurs, Caruso and company can’t dwell on missed opportunities or sulk about big performances not being enough. The offseason started prematurely for the Thunder, but that simply means they have some extra time to prepare for their next run in 2027.

“You're going to win or lose, and you've got to go on to the next game,” Caruso said. “You can be disappointed, and you can be upset, but life goes on. You've got to keep moving. Like the sun came out today and I'm going to start planning out how the summer is going to look like, how I'm going to get better, how I am going to come back and make my teammates better and go chase it again.”