Alex Caruso's Veteran Leadership Is On Full Display

The Thunder veteran has already played a key role in OKC’s success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a great start this season, as they have taken down two projected top teams: the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets. While these two games might not have been blowout wins, or even pretty, the Thunder have showcased how they are able to win tough battles, even with this newer squad.

One of the reasons they have been able to get two wins in their first two games is because of the veteran leadership on the squad, especially from Alex Caruso. While Caruso hasn’t put up the biggest stat lines on the OKC squad, that was never supposed to be his job. The veteran guard has been key on the defensive side of the ball for the Thunder and seems to always make the right play.

In recent years, Caruso has seen somewhat limited action in the regular season, as the team has decided to save his legs and truly utilize him in the playoffs. However, it had been question if this strategy would change this season due to key players leaving during the offseason, and that might be the case.

In his two previous seasons with the Thunder, the most minutes Caruso has averaged during a season is 19.3. But in his first two games this year, he has averaged 22 minutes per game. While this could go down as the season continues, it seems evident that the veteran guard will play a bigger part in this year’s regular season.

There is good reason for this, as Caruso has been doing all he can to help the Thunder win. In the squad’s most recent game, Caruso had seven points, four rebounds, five assists and was doing his best on the defensive side with one block and one steal.

The same can be said about his opening night performance, where he had nine points, six rebounds and grabbed yet another steal. This solid play has been a driving force in OKC’s game, and the team hopes Caruso can continue it.

Caruso will never be expected to be a superstar for this Oklahoma City team, but the squad will expect his veteran leadership to be apparent as the season continues. Only time will tell if this year requires him to be on the floor for more minutes than usual, but OKC knows Caruso will do whatever it takes for the Thunder to continue to win.