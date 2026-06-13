Allen Graves Could Be Strong Swing for OKC Thunder

As the NBA Draft quickly approaches, teams are dialed into a select few prospects they truly desire in the range they pick. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, full-focus Draft preparation came sooner than expected, nodding out of the Playoffs in the seventh game of the Western Conference Finals, losing at home to the San Antonio Spurs.

However, the Thunder held a visit recently for Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, and he could be a strong addition to a championship-level core. Oklahoma City already has a strong history with first-round draft picks who were former Broncos. Graves could join 2024-25 All-NBA forward Jalen Williams in that category.

When analyzing Graves's game, his high basketball IQ immediately stands out. The wing plays an efficient, turnover-free style of basketball with plus height. These categories already shine a light on recent Thunder first-round draft picks.

Graves stands at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, while showcasing skills to contribute at any position. He is a strong finisher at the rim with high offensive rebound instincts to chase down missed shots and loose balls.

Jack-of-all-trades players have become incredibly helpful in the modern era, with Graves, along with Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, being the perfect selection in this category for the Thunder come draft night. The wing has a high floor that could be of use for the Thunder off the bench and potentially as a spot starter early on.

“Knock down a shot, go get an offensive rebound, get extra possessions," Graves said on the Old Man and the Three podcast. "Win the possession battles on both ends, whether that’s me getting deflections on the defensive end, getting steals, blocks, anything like that."

Graves has a few knocks in his athleticism, with some considering him more of a "tweener" when it comes to the next level, but OKC has done a solid job working with that genre of players in recent years. Despite being a versatile rebounder and offensive player, the Santa Clara product's defense will have to improve to reach the level the Thunder ask for.

OKC has gotten every player to come through its ranks to lock in on the defensive end to reach the rotation. Most recently, microwave scorer Jared McCain uses his physical body type to make up for his weaker wingspan to continue to keep up.

Luckily for Graves, the youngster's mentality is unquestionable.

"I want to make the dirty play," Graves said. "I want to be that key guy, that glue guy, the connector piece on offense."

It's all up in the air on who the Thunder will select with their two first-round draft picks until Day 1 of the NBA Draft on June 23.