Can The Thunder Still Be The Next NBA Dynasty?

The pressure might be on for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City didn’t have a bad season by any means, as it made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals and took the series to seven games. However, this still fell short of its ultimate goal of becoming the first back-to-back champions since 2018. Now, OKC will be looking to once again be at the top of the league by the end of next season, and they might have added pressure.

After the Thunder’s first championship last year, it was almost a consensus that they would be around for years. They are led by three young stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, and have one of the best front offices in the league. Winning a championship in 2026 would have been the next step in fully cementing this Thunder squad as a dynasty, but now that title might be fading away.

Oklahoma City fell short in the conference finals against what seems like the only team that is truly able to challenge this dynasty narrative, the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs' core three is actually younger than OKC’s and seems to be getting better by the game. It might have only been one series loss, but even so, the pressure is on for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City still has some leeway, as it was not healthy whatsoever in the conference finals, with both Williams and Ajay Mitchell being out for a majority of the series. However, with the Spurs continuing to get better, the Thunder will have to prove that this is still their league.

If OKC can’t prove next season that they are still the team to beat, then this once-dynasty-in-the-making could turn into just a one-year stint. This could be supported with major roster moves coming up, as even though OKC would like to, they won’t be able to keep everyone on the roster.

The Thunder definitely still has the talent to be the best in the league, as they have shown they can for the last couple of seasons. Now, they must continue to capitalize on this and ride their talent all the way back to the NBA Finals.

While OKC’s goal might not be to be a confirmed dynasty, its goal is to win. With the league around them continuing to get better, the Thunder must once again remind the world why they are one of the scariest teams in the league, and the pressure is officially on to do so.