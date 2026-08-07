12 Players Who Have Moved Between Arsenal and Tottenham Amid Cristian Romero Link

Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, although this particular transfer saga could already be dead before it starts as Atlético Madrid are reportedly in talks over the Argentine.

Romero has long appeared likely to leave Spurs this summer, having seen his relationship with fans and the club, openly criticizing senior management in February, become strained.

The center back was sent off twice last season, missing matches because of suspension, battled with injuries and was briefly intending to skip the final game of the season—when he was ruled out anyway but Spurs could have been relegated from the Premier League—to watch boyhood club Belgrano face River Plate back home in Argentina.

It prompted club legend Glenn Hoddle to remark: “I’d drive him to the airport and say don’t bother coming back.” Going to Argentina while to complete injury rehab had been agreed with Spurs staff but manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted he knew “100%” why fans were angry. In the end, Romero did return to England for the match attended by other unavailable players.

But while most of the speculation in recent weeks has focused on Atlético Madrid, Inter and even Real Madrid prior to Los Blancos signing Ibrahima Konaté instead, Arsenal’s “admiration” for Romero has come to light in a report from The Athletic.

However, Spurs have not been made aware of such interest from the Gunners and would not entertain selling to their fierce, local rivals. It is a “non-starter.”

The very notion evokes memories of the highly controversial Sol Campbell transfer that transpired in 2001. But it was altogether different. Campbell was a free agent, having run down his Tottenham contract, and was able to choose his next club without any input from Spurs.

William Gallas was also a free agent when he joined Tottenham in 2010 after being released by Arsenal. That one didn’t really hurt because, unlike Campbell and Romero, he had just turned 33 and was on the downslope of his career rather than at his peak.

Players Who Moved Between Arsenal, Tottenham

Sol Campbell shrugged off his 2001 switch. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Gallas was the last player to move directly between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Others, like David Bentley, Emmanuel Adebayor, have played for both without going straight from one to the other. Even Harry Kane briefly turned out for Arsenal in his youth, picked up by Spurs two years after the Gunners released him as an eight-year-old for, allegedly, being “a bit chubby.”

But transfers between the two are rare and have become rarer.

Player Transfer Year Jimmy Brain Arsenal to Tottenham 1931 George Hunt Tottenham to Arsenal 1937 Freddie Cox Tottenham to Arsenal 1949 Laurie Brown Arsenal to Tottenham 1964 David Jenkins Arsenal to Tottenham 1968 Jimmy Robertson Tottenham to Arsenal 1968 Steve Walford Tottenham to Arsenal 1977 Willie Young Tottenham to Arsenal 1977 Pat Jennings Tottenham to Arsenal 1977 Pat Jennings Arsenal to Tottenham 1985 Sol Campbell Tottenham to Arsenal 2001 Rohan Ricketts Arsenal to Tottenham 2002 William Gallas Arsenal to Tottenham 2010

Transfers since 1919 when Arsenal moved from south London to north London and the Arsenal-Tottenham rivalry is considered to have begun.

Why Would Arsenal Want to Sign Romero?

Mikel Arteta has a lot of center backs he uses at fullback. | Brian Lawless/PA Images/Getty Images

If Arsenal have a glut of riches in any one position on the face of it, it is center back. In the Gunners’ squad right now there are seven players comfortable in the middle of defense.

Piero Hincapié was the latest to join after his loan was made into a permanent transfer in June, but the number dilutes a little by several—including Hincapié—being repurposed as fullbacks. Players like Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have become more known for playing at right back and left back respectively. Ben White, signed as a center back in 2021, is also now largely a right back when fit, and is linked with a move away this summer anyway.

In terms of center backs who Mikel Arteta actually regularly uses at center back, Arsenal perhaps only have three—Gabriel, William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera. With Saliba set to miss an “extended period” because of a back injury, cover is suddenly thin on the ground.

Romero is proven in the Premier League and this interest appears opportunistic, born out of his less than ideal situation across north London at Tottenham. But Spurs will not sell to Arsenal.

Which Club Will Cristian Romero Actually Join?

Romero could link up with fellow Argentine Diego Simeone. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Spurs have already recruited two new center backs this summer, spending around $70 million (£52 million) on Netherlands international Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion, on top of the free-agent capture of Marcos Senesi.

It gives De Zerbi four senior center backs without Romero—including Kevin Danso and Ben Davies—even before accounting for what the immediate future holds for Kōta Takai. Archie Gray also played a lot of soccer last season as a center back.

For Romero, The Athletic notes there is a “verbally agreed” transfer fee in principle between Spurs and Inter. However, he is yet to negotiate a contract with the Italian champions. Instead, BBC Sport report that Atlético Madrid have renewed their interest from last summer and consider Romero an active target again. Talks are underway over a deal, reported elsewhere by the BBC, in the region of £40 million.

Currently, reuniting with Argentine compatriot Diego Simeone seems like the most likely outcome—particularly if Atlético firm up their interest with a bid in the region of Spurs’ valuation.