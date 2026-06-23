Could Isaiah Joe be the Next OKC Thunder Player to get Traded?

The first domino has fallen in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2026 offseason.

For the first time since the 2024 offseason, OKC has made a significant roster change, trading Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks in return for two second-round picks. Wiggins could be the start of an eventful summer for Oklahoma City.

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, rumors have swirled around the league, with multiple involving the Thunder making another trade. One report indicated that teams have inquired about Lu Dort, while another noted that Sam Presti and company have discussed moving into the top 10 of the draft.

Additionally, multiple sources have highlighted that sharpshooter Isaiah Joe could be on the move.

Marc Stein and The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Detriot Pistons are interested in acquiring Joe, while ESPN's Tim MacMahon also noted on a recent podcast that multiple teams could be in the market to trade for the six-year veteran.

"The Thunder have so many quality role players," MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective. "The other guy who kind of fell out of the playoff rotation as the playoffs went on was Isaiah Joe. ... Just like Wiggins, there's not a shortage of teams that are interested in trading for (Joe). ... There are plenty of teams that are inquiring about trading for him as well."

Moving on from Joe could garner assets for the Thunder and would give the team another open roster spot ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, where OKC holds two first-round picks. After trading Wiggins, the team has one open roster spot and the No. 12 and No. 17 selections.

While there are other ways to free up space on the team for both rookies, if Presti and company keep each pick, moving on from Joe also makes sense financially for the Thunder. The sharpshooter is on a good contract, but has a higher salary than a rookie contract despite not cracking Oklahoma City's rotation during the postseason.

Filling Joe and Wiggins' roster spots with rookie deals would give OKC more flexibility to sign players like Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and others to contract extensions.

In the 2025-26 season, Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range on six attempts per game. Joe has shot above 40% from beyond the arc every year since joining the Thunder in 2022-23.

With solid perimeter shooting ability, it is easy to see why teams around the league could value the 26-year-old guard.