Report: OKC Thunder Could be Eyeing Top-10 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder made the first trade of the 2026 NBA offseason on Sunday, June 21, sending Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta in return for a pair of future second-round picks.

While the trade wasn't as seismic as a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that the NBA world has been waiting on, dealing Wiggins creates an open roster spot ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. The draft is set for Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, with Oklahoma City holding three picks.

According to recent reports, though, the Thunder could be looking to consolidate a few of those selections to move up in the draft.

According to Marc Stein, OKC has had conversations with the Dallas Mavericks about trading the No. 12 and No. 17 overall picks for the No. 9 pick in the 2026 class, which currently belongs to Dallas.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Latest (Late Night edition) just went LIVE from @TheSteinLine ... after Father's Day Weekend gives way to Monday on the East Coast: https://t.co/sqBIVzCe6a pic.twitter.com/RLWOXDPGR9 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2026

On June 22, the Mavericks hired Michigan head coach Dusty May to fill the same role in Dallas, which could change the outlook of a potential trade between the Thunder and Mavericks.

With one open roster spot, using two picks to move higher into the draft and add one player would mean Oklahoma City could retain the rest of its roster. Using the No. 12 and No. 17 selections would give OKC 16 players, and the team would have to move on from another piece.

Additionally, the Thunder could target players like Brayden Burries, Yaxel Lendeborg and others with a top-10 pick. While the aforementioned players, especially Burries, could still be gone before the No. 9 pick, Oklahoma City would have a better chance at landing its preferred prospect.

If OKC trades both of its first-round picks, the team would still hold the No. 37 pick in the class, and could add a second-round pick and place that player on a two-way contract.

In what is seen as a deep draft, however, there are benefits to keeping picks No. 12 and No. 17. The team would be able to add two young pieces on inexpensive contracts, saving money for extensions to Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein and other contracts.

To keep both picks, though, the team would have to move on from players like Lu Dort or Kenrich Williams. Williams has a team option heading into next season, which the Thunder could decline to open up another roster spot.

There are additional reports from Jake Fischer that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Lu Dort.

LOTS of the latest NBA Draft chatter ... PLUS some bonus trade and free agency Intel ... ALL via The @JakeLFischer Latest!



Yet another Late Night must-read dispatch ... even on Saturday night: https://t.co/brKV956u3F pic.twitter.com/75FgNSSLpw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2026

Trading Dort to the Lakers, or another franchise, would be another way to open a roster spot if OKC chooses to keep both of its first-round picks.