Could Aaron Wiggins Deal be OKC Thunder's Only Big Roster Change?

Oklahoma City made its first move of the offseason, and there’s still a chance it could be the team’s only significant change to the roster.

On Sunday night, the Thunder traded Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for two future first-round picks. Over the past season and into the playoffs, Wiggins steadily lost playing time and his role decreased dramatically, so much so to the point that he didn’t even see the floor in the shorthanded Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the Spurs.

Now, with a new start in Atlanta and long-term stability with his contract, Wiggins should be able to thrive and showcase his skillset. After being such a meaningful piece of the 2025 championship team, Wiggins’ departure is seen as the first of potentially several offseason departures for some of Oklahoma City’s championship group.

However, there’s still a legitimate possibility that the Wiggins trade was the extent of Sam Presti’s high-impact changes. Going into the offseason, it was clear that the Thunder were ready to mostly run it back next season, with deals to keep Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein in town long-term seemingly on the list of priorities.

That left Wiggins among the potential odd men out, alongside the trio of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams. Should the Thunder pivot toward saving some more money for their already expensive roster, Dort and/or Joe could be next out the door.

From a roster-building standpoint, however, it’s still possible that all three remain on the team next season. With 14 roster spots taken, assuming the Thunder work out deals for Hartenstein, Dort and Joe, the next dilemma would stem from the team owning two first-round picks in Tuesday’s draft.

While the Thunder would need to open another roster spot if they keep Nos. 12 and 17, there’s some smoke around Presti’s desire to move into the top 10, dangling that combination of picks to do so. If the Thunder choose to trade up using Nos. 12 and 17, likely to No. 9 in a deal with Dallas, that would put them at 14 standard roster spots taken and one first-round pick incoming.

Perhaps the Thunder still want to address some of the issues that eventually plagued them in the conference finals, using the contracts of Dort or Joe to do so, but keeping the roster intact beyond Wiggins is still feasible.

As much as the savior of basketball’s departure appears to be the first domino of an eventful Thunder offseason, it could also be the lone disruption in an otherwise peaceful summer in Oklahoma City.