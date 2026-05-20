Could OKC Thunder Find an Answer for Victor Wembanyama in 2026 NBA Draft?

The Oklahoma City Thunder may be the more experienced team, but that didn’t appear to matter in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio were the aggressors to start the series, coming away with a 122-115 double-overtime victory against Mark Daigneault’s team at the Paycom Center.

While OKC struggled on offense, with just three players scoring in double figures, the Thunder also were unable to contain Wembanyama on the other end of the floor.

The 22-year-old phenom notched 41 points, 24 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and a steal, including a game-tying 3-point attempt in the first overtime.

Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all defended Wembanyama on different possessions, but didn't find much success. The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year is clearly a mismatch for Oklahoma City, and the rest of the NBA, but there could be a prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft that could be a better matchup for OKC against Wembanyama.

Nathan Grubel of No Ceilings pointed out that Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr., who announced on May 19 that he will remain in this year's class, could help solve some of the Thunder's struggles against the San Antonio standout.

Listening to several national media shows cover the Victor Wembanyama performance last night and ponder if there are any potential "answers" (in big fat air quotes) in the 2026 NBA Draft the OKC Thunder could target to try and defend. I've heard Aday Mara, but that "answer" is… — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) May 19, 2026

Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore at Michigan, shooting 62.3% from the field. The former four-star recruit helped the Wolverines to a national title, earning All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense honors.

At the NBA Combine, Johnson measured at 6-foot-9 without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-3 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 250 pounds. Of course, it is unlikely that any prospect can completely shut down a player as talented as Wembanyama as a rookie, but Johnson's size, strength and athletic ability could make him a better option to deploy against Wembanyama than the players currently on Oklahoma City's roster.

Johnson still gives up plenty of height against the third-year big man, but has the strength and mobility to present other challenges against Wembanyama.

The Thunder won the No. 12 and No. 17 overall selections in the 2026 draft, which is around the range that most draft analysts expect Johnson to be picked.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report even paired Johnson with Oklahoma City at No. 17 in a recent mock draft.

Even if Mark Daigneault's team wins the Western Conference Finals matchup with San Antonio, Wembanyama will be a problem for the Thunder in coming years, and the team could use another piece to try on defense against the ascending superstar.