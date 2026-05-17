2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Big Men in First Round

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Western Conference Finals matchup is set.

OKC will meet the San Antonio Spurs, who beat Mark Daigneault's team four times in the regular season, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

While most Thunder observers are likely focused on that matchup, which kicks off on Monday, May 18, the NBA Draft is also looming.

The event is set for June 23, and pre-draft events are now in the rear-view mirror. The NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Combine have both passed, with Thunder general manager Sam Presti seen in attendance at the combine in Chicago.

Following that event, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has released a new mock draft that paired two frontcourt prospects with Oklahoma City in the first round.

At No. 12 overall, Wasserman slotted Washington big man Hannes Steinbach to the Thunder.

Steinbach is coming off a productive freshman season with the Huskies, where he averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range, earning All-Big Ten honors.

The German-born prospect was one of the best rebounders in the NCAA during his lone season of college basketball, and could help bolster OKC's prescence on the glass.

At the combine, Steinbach measured 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan while weighing 248 pounds.

Before arriving at Washington, the potential lottery pick starred for the German national team, averaging 17.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.

At No. 17 overall, Wasserman paired Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. with the Thunder.

Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.3% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc as a sophomore, helping the Wolverines win the national championship.

Like Steinbach, Johnson received All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts, also earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defense team.

Johnson measured 6-foot-9 without shoes at the combine and notched a 7-foot-3 and half an inch wingspan while weighing 250 pounds.

Johnson and Steinbach were both four-star prospects entering college basketball.

Adding two more big men would add even more depth to the Thunder's frontcourt rotation, which currently features Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams. Thomas Sorber, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 draft, is set to enter the fold in 2026-27 after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL.

Hartenstein, though, has a team option for the 2026-27 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent the following summer.