Deadline Deal for Jared McCain Makes OKC Thunder Offseason Easier

Oklahoma City has plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but a midseason deal may have made things simpler.

After falling in a heartbreaking Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are now in the midst of the early stages of the offseason. With so many decisions to make over the next few weeks, Sam Presti and company will have to weigh various options as the team looks to reload for another contending season in 2027.

While there are plenty of options for how to improve and where to make some changes, the Thunder’s trade deadline acquisition of Jared McCain should make some of these decisions a bit less complicated. Trading a late first-round pick and some second-round picks to the 76ers for McCain, the Thunder came away with one of the best deals of the 2026 deadline.

Also clearing a roster spot by moving Ousmane Dieng in the process, Oklahoma City’s deadline deal was critical to its success in the postseason, and it could be just as critical to its offseason plans. While McCain was clearly a talented young player looking for an opportunity, it was unknown how quickly he’d be able to make an impact with the Thunder.

Of course, a stellar playoff run that included multiple starts in the Western Conference Finals made it quite evident that McCain can be a core piece of the Thunder’s plans for the foreseeable future. Averaging 10 points per game in the postseason and shooting 37.1% from deep, McCain’s playoff run was impressive, and it likely earned him a clear spot in the rotation next season.

With so much potential to build on, McCain could easily be an X Factor in future Thunder playoff runs, and that could make it easier for Presti to make the necessary moves this offseason. With McCain and Ajay Mitchell around, there isn’t necessarily much extra need for another creator or secondary ball handler.

That means the Thunder can focus more on retaining guys like Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace for the foreseeable future. It also means the Thunder don’t need to be too attached to guys like Isaiah Joe or Aaron Wiggins, who have been regular-season staples but struggled to find a groove in the playoffs.

The Thunder may not make a big move in the offseason, but getting McCain for next to nothing could play a significant role in Oklahoma City’s likely decision to effectively run it back.