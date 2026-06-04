OKC Thunder Hoping Cason Wallace's Offensive Game Will Continue to Grow

Oklahoma City’s star defensive guard is beginning to round out his game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t reach the end goal of claiming a second NBA title, but there were still positives along the way. The Thunder still took the Spurs to seven games in the conference finals without the help of two of their best players, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchel, and it had to do with multiple other players stepping up.

One in particular was Thunder guard Cason Wallace. Wallace has been a key piece for the Thunder all season, as he is known as one of the Thunder’s biggest defensive presences. He affirmed this by being named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team this year, averaging 1.9 steals per game.

Oklahoma City expected Wallace to show up on the defensive side of the ball in the postseason, but he did more than just that. Wallace put up some good scoring performances in the playoffs that truly helped the Thunder stay in games. However, when you look at the stats in isn’t necessarily the volume of what he is doing, but the efficiency.

Wallace averaged the same amount of points in the postseason as he did in the regular season, with 8.6, but his shooting percentages are a night and day difference. Wallace went from shooting splits of 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from three to an insane 47.9% from the field and 48.4% from three in the postseason.

Wallace was the most efficient Thunder player from deep in the postseason, something that he hadn’t displayed before this postseason run. This helped a lot as the OKC roster was battling injury, but looking forward, the Thunder are hoping that his shooting performance wasn’t just a fluke.

If Wallace can continue this efficiency next year, he will become a lot more dangerous as a weapon. The Thunder are very lineup-oriented, meaning they have various different lineups for whatever they are trying to accomplish in a game. Wallace, of course, was a key piece in the defense lineup, but now, he can give that lineup life on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Wallace will be entering his fourth season next year and still has plenty of time to perfect his craft, and if he is able to continue to grow the scoring part of his game, the Thunder's backcourt is going to continue to only get scarier.