Dillon Brooks Calls Out OKC Thunder Ahead of First Round Series

Just moments after the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs by knocking off the Golden State Warriors in Friday's Western Conference NBA Play-In Tournament game, Dillon Brooks was peppered with questions by the Amazon Prime crew about the Suns' first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After rattling off 64 wins in the 2025-26 regular season, the Thunder have spent all week awaiting their opening round matchup as the top seed in the Western Conference. The Suns entered the week as the No. 7 seed but fell to the Portland Trail Blazers to slip to the No. 8 spot after staving off the Golden State Warriors at home.

Brooks decided to use his time to get started on the gamesmanship aspect of the series. Working the officials before the ball has even been tipped.

"There are a lot of foul baiters on that team. We gotta show our hands," Brooks told the Amazon Prime post game show. "I hope it's the real playoffs. They call too many calls. Show your hands. We gotta follow the scout. Funnel them in the paint. Be able to have our rotations properly. They shoot it great at home. There's a reason they're the No. 1 team in the NBA."

The Suns defensive ace is known for his get-under-your-skin antics and it will be fun to see him matchup with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who Brooks shares a locker room with during international play for Team Canada.

This is a low-hanging fruit jab at one of the league's best scorers who frustrates opposing players and fans left scorned by his dominance, leaving teams and fans alike grasping at any straws available for reasons why Gilgeous-Alexander puts up jaw-dropping numbers other than the obvious and only true reason –– he is just simply better.

Regardless of Brooks' feelings about a postseason whistle, he still believes in his group to pull off an opening-round upset.

"It's about believing what we do every single day. Our principles, base and foundation. Just play hard each and every single possession. Value each and every single possession," Brooks explained. "I believe in my guys against anybody in the NBA. We're going to go out there and steal Game 1."

Brooks isn't the only Suns member riding the high of their NBA Play-In win ahead of the daunting task of dethroning the reigning Champions. Buck getter Jalen Green earned the on-court interview with Amazon after the Suns' 111-96 win over the Warriors and his 36-point outing on 70% shooting, where he shared a similar belief.

“I believe in my squad. I think we can do anything we put our minds to," Green said with a smile plastered on his face from a career night.

Phoenix should be able to come into Oklahoma City playing carefree basketball. No one echoes their belief with most projecting this best-of-seven set to only need four games for the Thunder to advance to the second round. No matter how much the Suns locker room believes in one another. As high-level competitors, this belief in each other shouldn't shock anyone. There is nothing left for the Valley Hoopers to do but burn the boats and try to pull off what would be one of the greatest upsets in NBA history.