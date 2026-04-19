3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Suns Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder are starting their best-of-7 contest against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with Game 1 just hours away. The OKC Thunder need to take care of business against this No. 8 seeded squad. Here are three things to know ahead of the opening contest.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates after a slam dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1) Jalen Green Has Not Faced Off With OKC Thunder This Season

While the Suns have played the Oklahoma City Thunder tough this season, Phoenix has not had their No. 2 scoring punch Jalen Green in any of the five games. This week, Green posted back-to-back 30-plus point games in the NBA Play-In tournament to punch the Suns ticket to the NBA Playoffs. His ability to be a microwave scorer can help a Suns offense that can get into ruts and desperate for any shot creation.

Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder boast the best defense in the league, with plenty of options to take Devin Booker and Green out of the game. At that point, the Suns would need to get this game into the mud to even have a shot at winning a contest in this best of seven set. Perhaps Game 1 will be Green's best chance to shine in this series with the Thunder never getting a look at him in his role with Phoenix.

As a member of the Suns, Green has matured his game as a defender and made an impact on the glass for his position. It isn't just about pouring in points for the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft any longer.

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Chet Holmgren (7) laugh after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2) This is an Oso Ighodaro series, Good News for OKC Thunder Front Court

Mark Williams is tabbed as questionable for Game 1 but even if he does play it would not be shocking to see the Suns opt for Ighodaro for heavy minutes due to his switch-ability and athleticism. In his solo big minutes. Chet Holmgren will be able to bring Ighodaro out on an island or slip behind him as he steps up on drivers. Isaiah Hartenstein will be able to out muscle the Suns youngster down-low.

If the Suns do have Williams available and opt to match the Thunder with a double-big look, Phoenix's lack of front court depth would come into play with a rookie Khaman Maluach soaking up minutes in the NBA Playoffs against the NBA's toughest team and in front of the league's toughest crowd. This could be great news for Oklahoma City.

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Imagesd | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Dillon Brooks

These two have a history together. Battling it out side by side for Team Canada in recent summers alongside their countless matchups against one another on the NBA hardwood. Brooks has already taken a jab at Gilgeous-Alexander before the series even tipped off.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can get going early in this one, against Brooks as his point of attack defender, it can frustrate the defensive ace especially if the OKC Thunder can get him in early foul trouble. Brooks is an emotional player and when he is frustrated it often leads to poor decision making for the veteran swingman.