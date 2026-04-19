OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. A series that most project to end in short order begins on Sunday afternoon inside the Paycom Center.

30 Minutes before tip-off each side posted their starting lineups in advance of the series opener. Jordan Ott met with the media pregame and announced that key big man Mark Williams was out tonight after previous being listed as questionable.

After dealing with injuries all season long, the Oklahoma City Thunder are fully healthy for the start of this playoff run that sees the Bricktown Ballers wanting to defend their throne. Only rookie Thomas Sorber is out in this game as he is sidelined all year due to a torn ACL suffered this offseason.

Oklahoma City is attempting to be the first team since 2018 to repeat as NBA Champions. That journey starts this afternoon for the Bricktown Ballers. The Suns are riding high after a thrilling win over the Warriors to punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs. This series has already seen some fire works after Dillon Brooks called out the Thunder ahead of this matchup.

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup For Game 1 Of Opening Round of NBA Playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

Devin Booker, G

Jalen Green, G

Jordan Goodwin, F

Dillon Brooks, F

Oso Ighodaro, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder not only have the talent advantage in this game, the home court advantage in this tilt but also the rest advantage. The Phoenix Suns are less than 48 hours removed from being in a win-or-go-home game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in the Valley. They had to hop on a bird and get to Bricktown Saturday in preparation of this afternoon tip in the Paycom Center.

Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder have had this past week completely off awaiting the NBA Play In Tournament to conclude. Even the final two regular season games saw the Thunder resting their regular rotational players.

Following Game 1, the OKC Thunder will have two days off before the teams rekindle this series on Wednesday in the Paycom Center. This weekend, the best of seven set shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 takes place on Monday in the Valley.