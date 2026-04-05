Analyzing OKC Thunder Projections from Recent 2026 NBA Mock Drafts

The NBA regular season is coming to an end.

With the postseason beginning in the next few weeks and the 2025-26 NCAA campaign wrapping up on Monday, April 6, the 2026 NBA Draft is becoming more prevalent. The NBA combine will take place May 10-17 in Chicago, with the draft taking place in late June.

The 2026 class has already garner plenty of attention and will certainly continue to be a heavy topic of conversation, as the crop of draft prospects is believed to have a number of difference makers.

Despite being the reigning NBA champion and the first team to reach 60 wins this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

Here are a few recent projections at who the Thunder could select if Sam Presti and company keep both picks.

Jayden Quaintance & Cameron Carr

A recent projection from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman paired Quaintance with OKC at No. 15 overall, and slotted Carr to the Thunder at No. 18.

Quaintance hasn't taken the same path as many other prospects in this year's class.

After reclassifying to enroll in college a year early, the former five-star recruit averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field before suffering a season-ending ACL injury as a freshman at Arizona State.

Following a solid campaign with the Sun Devils that saw Quaintance showcase his impressive defensive skill set, the 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward transferred to Kentucky. With the Wildcats, though, Quaintance only appeared in four games as he recovered from the injury.

While selecting the big man is certainly a risk, he posseses rare defensive traits that would likely intrigue Oklahoma City's front office. The Thunder have also shown in recent years that the team is willing to draft players who are overcoming injuries, like Nikola Topic.

Carr turned in a strong campaign at Baylor in 2025-26, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, the former four-star recruit spent the first two years of his college career at Tennessee.

Hannes Steinbach & Karim Lopez

Nathan Grubel of No Ceilings paired two different prospects with OKC.

At No. 15, Grubel slotted Steinbach with the Thunder, followed by Lopez at No. 17 overall.

NEW PERSONAL 2026 NBA MOCK DRAFT UPDATE!



Tankathon Spin for as long as we can, Pacers with the #1 pick in this one! These selections are what I would do in each spot, NOT what I'm projecting. Will keep releasing big board and mock updates as we get closer to draft night! pic.twitter.com/ut3sSryH00 — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) April 1, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game as a freshman at Washington in 2025-26.

Lopez is originally from Mexico but has spent the last two seasons in the NBL, the same league that produced Josh Giddey. This season, the 6-foot-8 18-year-old averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.2 steals and a block per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.6% from deep.