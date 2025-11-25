NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Trio of NCAA Prospects in Round 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a very unique position.

OKC holds a 17-1 record, one of the 10 best starts in NBA history, and has the potential to receive a top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Thunder could receive selections from Philadelphia, Houston and Utah, potentailly giving Oklahoma City three picks in the top 30.

If each pick conveys, there is a strong chance OKC will look to trade one of multiple picks for future draft assets or to move up in this year's class. If the Thunder did elect to use all three draft picks, the team would have the potentail to build even more young depth on the roster.

Here's a look at the Thunder's three first-round picks in ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft.

No. 10: Dame Sarr

At No. 10, ESPN's Jeremy Woo slotted Duke wing Dame Sarr to Oklahoma City.

Rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports, Sarr joined the Blue Devils' roster after playing professionally overseas with FC Barcelona.

Originally from Italy, the 19-year-old is averaging 8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.2% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc on 3.6 attempts per game. Sarr's stats are decent, but the first-year college player would likely have even more porduction if he wasn't competing with top prospects, like Cameron Boozer, for touches.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Sarr's size on the wing, versatility and 3-point potential could make him a solid fit in Oklahoma City. Despite the team's depth, OKC doesn't have many wing players who posses Sarr's size and skill set.

No. 23: Dash Daniels

The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks defensive phenom Dyson Daniels, Dash Daniels seems like a player Sam Presti and the Thunder would take interest in.

A strong defender and young floor general who is still working on his offensive skill set, Daniels would fit well alongside a group of tough, fiesty defensive players in Oklahoma City.

Playing for Melbourne United in the NBL, the 17-year-old is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 198 pounds, Daniels' could be another development project for the Thunder.

No. 28: Alex Condon

Finally, Woo slotted Alex Condon to Oklahoma City.

An experienced big man, Condon would add another center to the Thunder's rotation, a group that could be undergoing changes in the coming years. OKC drafted Thomas Sorber in 2025, but after the Georgetown big man suffered a torn ACL, Sorber may not be ready to take the reins from Isaiah Hartenstein right away when the veteran's contract runs out.

Enter Condon, who could help ease the transition if the Thunder don't have enough money to resign Hartenstein. This season, the Florida star is averaging 17.2 points, 9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 58.5% from the field.

After helping the Gators to a national title in 2025, the 6-foot-11, 236-pound junior from Australia has taken another step forward this season.

