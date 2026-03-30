NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Young Big Man, Veteran Point Guard

As March Madness continues, there are a few players who shined in this year’s tournament that could end up in Oklahoma City next year.

The Thunder are slated to have a pair of first-round selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, and could add even more depth to the team’s roster.

Despite being the reigning champions with a chance to repeat in 2026, there are still a few areas OKC could improve its roster. The Thunder are set to receive first-round picks from the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers this summer, and could remedy some of their struggles in the draft.

In a recent projection, CBS Sports’ Direcotr of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein paired two players who helped their teams reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with the Thunder.

At No. 15 overall, Finkelstein slotted Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr. to Oklahoma City.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Cenac averaged 9.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field in 2025-26.

A five-star recruit in the 2025 class, Cenac’s statistics aren’t eye-popping, but Cougar’s freshman showed the potential to be a solid role player at the next level.

With good size, strength and athleticism, Cenac should be a solid rebounder, defender and play finisher at the next level, especially if he lands with the right team and continues to develop.

Cenac would also help add more flexibility in OKC’s big-man rotation. The Thunder have dealt with injuries throughout the season and have been forced to rely on two-way center Branden Carlson and small-ball option Kenrich Williams multiple times.

Cenac’s size could also make him a good screen setter in the future, similar to Isaiah Hartenstein.

At No. 17 overall, Finkelstein paired Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the Thunder.

After starting his career at the Division II level, Stirtz spent one season at Drake before helping Iowa to the Elite Eight this year. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, the All-Big Ten honoree averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.

Stirtz tallied a combined 44 points and 7 assists while committing just 2 turnovers in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Stirtz would add another solid ball handler, playmaker and shot creator to the Thunder’s bench unit, and has enough experience to potentially contribute early in his NBA career.

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