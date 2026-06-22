Effort Is Never Something the OKC Thunder Have to Worry About

No matter how well the Thunder are playing, one thing you’ll never have to worry about is their level of effort.

Oklahoma City has proved itself to be one of the best teams in the NBA, and the way it's gotten there has been through scrappiness and tough defense. This hustle and determination are something that isn’t defined by how good you are, but the determination you have to win for your team, and there likely isn’t a team more determined to win than OKC.

While you can’t put this full effort into stats, you can see just a glimpse of it through hustle stats. The Thunder found themselves towards the top in most of the hustle stats this season, and it was a good mix of players who got them there.

The Thunder led the league in deflections per game, racking up 20.8 a night. Cason Wallace is mostly to thank, as he was tied for the most in the league with 4.4 deflections per game. He was aided by Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso, who both averaged 3.1 deflections per night.

Oklahoma City also led the league in contested shots per game with 46.3. It was rare that the Thunder had a defensive lapse and let their opponent get an easy bucket, and that comes from the squad playing together and helping one another out. Having a defensive powerhouse in Chet Holmgren helps with this, as he averaged 10 contested shots per game. Jaylin Williams and Isahiah Hartenstein also got in on the action, averaging 7.3 and 6.8 contested shots per game, respectively.

Their intense play helped OKC as they continued through their regular season and into the playoffs. The intensity didn’t go anywhere as the Thunder were near the top of the league in loose balls recovered this postseason, averaging almost four per game.

Hustle stats are by no means the prettiest, and they won’t get you praised or your name immortalized usually; however, no Thunder player seems to think that way. They are all willing to do whatever it takes to have any advantage over their opponent, and no one ever takes their foot off the gas.

No matter how next season unfolds for Oklahoma City, it’s safe to say that their identity of giving every game their all will be seen all throughout the season. The squad knows it takes grit and determination to get to the top of the mountain, and the Thunder have that.