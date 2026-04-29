First Round Shows Jared McCain Could Have Playoff Moment for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is set for another second-round series, and one of its sharpshooters could be searching for his playoff moment later in the postseason.

On Monday night, the Thunder escaped Phoenix with a 131-122 win to finish off their first-round matchup against the Suns. With another sweep in the books, the Thunder can begin to look back at their first four games of the playoffs and take some lessons as they head into the second round.

With aspirations to win it all again this season, the Thunder’s depth could shine through again. One of the most interesting pieces of the Thunder bench as the playoffs rage on could be Jared McCain.

Throughout the latter parts of the regular season, McCain was more or less cut from the rotation once the Thunder got to full health. Even with Jalen Williams nursing a left hamstring strain to finish the first round, McCain saw limited action.

However, he still found a way to make a needed impact for the Thunder in Game 3. Along with Williams’ absence, Isaiah Joe was away for Game 3, paving the way for McCain to see some action.

In 12 minutes, McCain tallied seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and helped give the Thunder offense a slight boost. While seven points on eight shots isn’t perfect by any means, the Thunder simply needed some extra minutes from someone who could create for themselves and keep the offense flowing.

While the Thunder’s trade deadline acquisition of McCain wasn’t entirely with this season in mind, he could still make a big impact in a critical spot down the line in these playoffs. Being able to navigate defenses and get to his spots in the short mid-range area and being a great spot-up shooter on the perimeter, McCain’s offense has clear value for the Thunder.

Although he won’t be expected to make a massive impact on a nightly basis, there could certainly be a point where Mark Daigneault sends him onto the floor to help turn a quarter in the Thunder’s favor with his outside shooting and creation. As of now, Joe will get the call to be the Thunder’s shooter off the bench in the postseason, but things can change quickly in a playoff setting.

While there was only one game in the first round where McCain was truly given an opportunity to make an impact, his few minutes in Game 3 might have given a glimpse into the type of impact he can make later this postseason.