OKC Thunder Hoping for Home-Court Boost Again in Game 2

Oklahoma City has been one of the best home teams all season, and it could carry it to a 2-0 lead.

On Sunday, the Thunder dominated their opening matchup against the Phoenix Suns 119-84 in Paycom Center. While the Thunder were clearly the better team from tipoff, they also fed off their home crowd throughout the afternoon.

Getting a win to tip off the postseason in Paycom Center was simply business as usual for a Thunder team that suffered only six losses there in the regular season. Add in that the Thunder won all but two of their home games in last year’s title run, and it’s clear that the team has an edge when playing in front of its home crowd.

Perhaps the biggest advantage the Thunder will have in Game 2 is their crowd. With both teams looking to make adjustments, and the Suns desperate to avoid going down 0-2, the Thunder will need to take advantage of the built-in energy boost it has in Paycom Center.

While some other top seeds have lost in their home building already, the Thunder have a chance to separate themselves from some of the other top contenders by taking care of business on the home floor. After all, the Thunder battled all the way through the final week of the regular season to ensure they had home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, so they certainly don’t have any intentions of losing it in Game 2.

Another potential Game 2 advantage for the Thunder playing at home will be getting the better performance from role players. While it’s a bit of a cliche at this point, it also typically holds true that role players play better at home, especially in the postseason.

Considering the Thunder’s performance away from home in the playoffs last season, holding onto home-court advantage is critical, even in a series like this. Of course, no two games in the playoffs are the same, and the Thunder have to ensure they don’t expect another easy one just because they’re at home.

Last season, the Thunder followed their 51-point win against the Grizzlies in Game 1 with a 19-point Game 2 win that featured Memphis within single digits in the second half. So, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the Suns come back with a better fight.

Still, the Thunder’s home-court advantage has been the best in the league all season, and it should be enough to carry Oklahoma City to a 2-0 lead.