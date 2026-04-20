Ajay Mitchell Shows Promise Off Bench in OKC Thunder's Dominant Game 1

Oklahoma City’s depth has been a strength all season, and one of its top reserves made some noise to start the postseason.

On Sunday afternoon, the Thunder tipped off their title defense with a 119-84 win over the Phoenix Suns to take a 1-0 lead in the first round. While it wasn’t quite the 51-point margin Oklahoma City started its 2025 title run with, the game was never in doubt, with dominance from start to finish.

While it can be easy to point to some of the stars for the Thunder’s dominance, it’s also easy to note how well Ajay Mitchell played off the bench in Game 1. While Mitchell played some small stints last postseason, this was essentially his playoff debut as a regular contributor.

After playing such an important role for the Thunder throughout the regular season, Mitchell picked up where he left off against the Suns. He finished Sunday’s matchup with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Although his numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, getting that kind of performance from Mitchell on a consistent basis in the playoffs could be a huge difference-maker for the Thunder. After essentially running back last year’s title team, Mitchell is effectively the closest thing to a notable addition for the Thunder, and it’s clear that he can make life easier for the Thunder in a number of ways compared to the 2025 playoffs.

Along with hustling around and finding some important rebounds and hitting some timely shots in Game 1, Mitchell proved that he’s more than viable as a defender in a postseason setting. While it wasn’t necessarily a huge question mark entering the playoffs, seeing Mitchell hold his own when matched up against talented scorers like Devin Booker and Jalen Green has to be encouraging for Oklahoma City.

While the Thunder would love for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 5-of-18 outing to be his worst of the postseason, having another creator like Mitchell available in this playoff run can take some extra pressure off the MVP and Jalen Williams. Although the Thunder didn’t have to roll out any crunch-time lineups, Mitchell also is showing he could be a real option for Mark Daigneault in close games.

Add in that Mitchell also finished Sunday’s game without a turnover, and it’s hard to argue against the second-year player’s chances of being an X factor for the Thunder moving forward. It’s hard to say exactly how big a contributor Mitchell will be as the Thunder’s playoff run continues, but his Game 1 outing was a great first step.