Future of OKC Thunder Two-Way Wing Questionable After Spencer Jones Offer Sheet

Oklahoma City is still active this offseason, and its latest move could spell trouble for one of its two-way players.

On Saturday, the Thunder inked a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with restricted free agent Spencer Jones. The 6-foot-7 wing spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in Denver and emerged as a key piece of the Nuggets’ rotation last season.

A 3-and-D threat, Jones could become a perfect fit for the Thunder after the departures of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. While the move, if Denver opts not to match, could be a phenomenal move for Oklahoma City, it also gives a glimpse into what the Thunder think of their two-way wing.

Of the Thunder’s two-way players from last season, Brooks Barnhizer is the only one sticking around for next season. Again set to be on a two-way deal, Barnhizer has been an interesting piece on the end of the Thunder bench.

At 6-foot-5, Barnhizer is a bit undersized at forward, but he’s still shown some glimpses of being the exact type of player Sam Presti covets. With an open roster spot after the Dort trade, it seemed possible that Oklahoma City would enter next season with only 14 standard contracts and eventually convert a two-way contract into a standard one.

Given that Oklahoma City was intrigued enough by Barnhizer’s rookie year to bring him back on another two-way deal, he appeared to be a top candidate for that final spot. Unfortunately for Barnhizer, Jones has a similar play style and has already proven himself to be a difference-maker on a playoff team.

While it’d be far too simplified to consider Jones a better version of Barnhizer, it might be fitting to make that comparison when it comes to the role each would have off the bench. Oklahoma City using its final roster spot on Jones wouldn’t necessarily spell trouble for Barnhizer’s career, but it’s not an encouraging sign for him that the Thunder have pursued Jones to this extent.

Of course, Barnhizer’s spot in Oklahoma City hasn’t been uniquely threatened by Jones’ offer sheet. With Oklahoma City also filling its other two-way slots with wings in Josh Dix and 2026 second-round pick Otega Oweh, Barnhizer’s path to the final roster spot was never going to be an easy one.

Barnhizer can still prove himself in the G League and make some strides at the NBA level next season to help prolong his NBA career, but things are starting to look bleak after the Thunder’s deal with Jones.