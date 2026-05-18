OKC Thunder Must Avoid Game 1 Blunder in Toughest Matchup Yet

Oklahoma City has had some slipups in past Game 1s, but it must be ready to take control of this series early.

On Monday night, the Thunder will be back in action after a week off as they face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. With the two teams meeting in the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Thunder-Spurs rivalry will be renewed with a highly anticipated Game 1 matchup.

Through the first two rounds, the Thunder have dominated their opponents, putting together sweeps against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. With that dominance especially showing through at home, the Thunder will be looking to continue their hot streak in Paycom Center.

However, after effectively having two first-round series to begin the postseason, the Thunder are set for their first matchup with real playoff intensity. After yet another week off, there could always be a rust factor.

The Thunder’s mission is still as simple as winning their games at home. With home-court advantage throughout the postseason, winning every game in Oklahoma City would grant the Thunder another title.

Of course, this Thunder team would still like to get some road wins, but taking Game 1 could help ensure that the team doesn’t need to win on the road in order to win the series. Last season, the Thunder dropped Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

With both of those series featuring the Thunder having to grind out a Game 4 to avoid a 3-1 hole and eventually a Game 7 to win those series, Oklahoma City would love to avoid a similar path against San Antonio. Arguably the toughest team the Thunder have faced in this era, the 62-win Spurs are likely ready to give the Thunder their best shot in Game 1.

Ultimately, the Thunder’s Game 1 collapses last season came in the clutch, which is where San Antonio’s three postseason losses have all come. While the Thunder would love to simply get a blowout win to tip off the conference finals, they at least seem to be in a better position to close out tight games with the experience of a title run under their belts.

Game 1 can change the outlook of a series dramatically, especially in a matchup between two 60-win squads. With home-court advantage and Jalen Williams back on the floor, the Thunder are in a great position to avoid the Game 1 blunders that caused problems last season.