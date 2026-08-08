OKC Thunder Need Alex Caruso in Playoff Form Earlier in 2026

In his two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, guard Alex Caruso has made one thing clear: he rises to the occasion every time he is asked to. The defensive Swiss-army knife has raised his play in the postseason each season, being a large part of the Thunder winning their first NBA title in 2025.

In fact, Caruso has notoriously played with less intensity in regular-season games compared to the playoffs, with the statistics reflecting that as well. Teammates Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams joked on an episode of The Old Man and the Three that Caruso once told them in a scrimmage, "You want me now, or you want me in June?" Having him healthy during the most important months of the season helped the Thunder win in 2025 and almost lifted them past the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals in 2026 while having multiple other key players sidelined with injuries.

Now, after trading away three players who played key roles in the guard rotation, Caruso may have to get into his strong playoff form earlier than he's had to in the past. If not defensively, Oklahoma City will surely need a strong performance from 3-point range.

In his two-year Thunder career, Caruso has averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game across 110 appearances and 3 starts. He's shot 43.5% overall and just 32.2% from behind the arc.

In 2025-26, the former OKC Blue shot just 29.3% from downtown, a career low. In the playoffs, however, the opposite has been true.

Across 38 playoff appearances in Thunder blue, Caruso has scored 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He's shot 46.2% overall and a blistering 42.7% from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts a night.

He's now entering his 10th NBA season following the strongest playoff showing of his career. The two-time champ averaged 11 points per game while shooting 44.6% from long range, a 15.3% increase from the regular season.

Obviously, the 44.6% is an outlier, but if Caruso can get anywhere near that number, improving from last regular season, the Thunder would greatly benefit. At least early on as the rookies get adjusted to the NBA level, the veteran will have to step up in the rotation, just as he has before.

"We talk about everybody being ready at any given time and kind of creating your own rhythm," Caruso said in his end-of-season media availability. "That's the standard we hold through the building of being a pro and being able to play when your number is called."

Caruso may hear his name called in dire need earlier and more often in 2026-27 than in either of his previous two regular seasons with the organization.